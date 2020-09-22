Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes free to play in European semi-final after citing complaint is dismissed

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes has been cited for an incident in the opening moments of the Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes has had his citing complaint dismissed and is therefore free to play in this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92.

Rhodes, who was named man of the match in last Saturday’s win over Leinster, was cited for allegedly making contact with Robbie Henshaw in the second minute.

The committee decided that Rhodes had committed an act of foul play, however, it was not proven to the required standard that contact had been made to Henshaw’s head.

It was therefore decided that the act of foul play did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed.

Rhodes is free to play and EPCR has the right to appeal the decision.

