Rugby chief says Leinster won't be guaranteed Aviva final as he confirms Connacht will be in next year's Champions Cup

Leinster will not be guaranteed home country advantage in the Heineken Champions Cup final despite being top seeds in the competition.

Last week, EPCR announced that Marseille will not host the showpiece of the European club game due to restrictions in place over the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisation's chief executive Vincent Gaillard said the priority now is ensuring as many fans as possible can go to the match when it is played on the weekend of October 17.

The Aviva Stadium is one potential venue, but the decision will be made after the semi-finals have taken place on the weekend of September 26, with EPCR assessing the best fit for the finalists and the latest public health advice.

As it stands, the Irish government will permit gatherings of 500 people outside. However, if that is relaxed and the 2m social distancing rule remains then the capacity at Lansdowne Road will be 8,400. With 1m social distancing requirements, that becomes 18,100.

Gaillard said EPCR are desperate to avoid the match taking place behind closed doors if possible.

And, while Leinster will have home advantage in the semi-final if they can overcome Saracens on September 19 they will not necessarily be in Dublin for the final if they make it.

"There is no decision yet," he told Le Figaro.

"But our choices will be based on several criteria. There will be sporting considerations but it will not be the only criterion, for sure.

"Whoever prevails over all the others will, of course, be the health criterion. Who can completely reverse the sporting criterion.

"Take the example of Leinster, ranked number 1 at the end of the group stage. To say that we will play the final in Dublin if the Leinster qualifies is far from certain if, during this period, we cannot go to Ireland or that we have to play behind closed doors.

"We think about the best way to approach it while remaining the most flexible and the most reactive. We will wait as long as possible to see how the health situation evolves.

"(We want to) avoid the closed door, that is obvious. We will do everything so that the final phase is disputed in front of the widest possible audience, taking into account, of course, what will be authorized during that period.

"If there is a second wave and the closed session is necessary, the matches will be played behind closed doors. But our goal is to avoid it.

It is difficult to question an already established sporting criterion. For the final, however, historically on neutral ground, we will take into account health criteria."

Gaillard is keenly aware of the need to limit mass travel to one city and EPCR has acted by splitting its two finals. Indeed, Marseille will not host the Challenge Cup show-piece even if Toulon make the final.

"That's it. Knowing that we have two finals and not just one. Or four teams and their supporters," he said. "If we play them in the same place, as was the case initially in Marseille, this generates a lot of travel. And the goal is to minimize them as much as possible."

Gaillard said EPCR is not in a rush to make a decision.

"We want to be as reactive as possible with regard to health developments," he said.

"So we will give ourselves time. We don't have to worry about finding a site. There will be some.

"The subject is not to find a stadium, but to find the best place, to decide if we are fighting the two finals or not.

"We will wait for the results of the quarters, even the semi-finals. We will move slowly during the summer.

"The goal is to find the right stadium with the right capacity. And, frankly, if it only makes 10,000 places when we can only play in front of 5,000 spectators, that will be fine. That is why we will wait to do the best, find solutions. And explain them. "

Gaillard confirmed that next season's competition will feature 24 teams, but said the format has yet to be decided.

That decision means Connacht will be in the Champions Cup in 2020/21.

"The Champions Cup will be contested with 24 teams, that's for sure. But the format is not yet decided," he said.

"Regarding the number of hens, there is still a bit of work to do. We won't announce anything for at least two weeks.

"This allows us to respond to the complicated end-of-season conditions of our three leagues, which were struggling to qualify six teams.

"But this 24-team formula will only be valid for one season. It's about adapting to the crisis.

"On the other hand, we will test elements of this format that could last in the future. Like, for example, avoiding clashes within the same league in the group stage or even reducing the group phase in favor of an extended elimination phase with round-trip (two-leg) quarter-finals. Why not? But coming back to 20 teams."

Online Editors