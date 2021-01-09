Rugby calendar in chaos as Champions Cup pool stage set to be postponed

The final two rounds of the Champions Cup pool stage is set to be postponed. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The remaining two rounds of the Champions Cup pool stage are set to be postponed due to the escalating Covid-19 situation.

With cases in Ireland and the UK soaring dramatically, it is looking increasingly likely that the next two rounds of matches, set to take place over the next two weekends, will not go ahead as scheduled. When they might be played instead remains to be seen, with the Six Nations set to start in early February and run until mid-March.

The Telegraph is reporting that the French government have decided to ban international sport for the time being, which also casts doubt on whether the Six Nations will go ahead as planned.

With two free weekends set to appear in the calendar, it is understood that the postponed PRO14 clash between Leinster and Munster, and a number of other clashes that were unable to be played earlier in the year, could now be fixed for the next fortnight.

The the previous round of the Champions Cup suffered from Covid disruption, with Toulon pulling out of their fixture away to the Scarlets ahead of kick-off due to dissatisfaction with the tournament testing protocols.

Leinster and Munster both had 100% records in Europe after two games, with Johann van Graan's men producing a famous comeback win in Clermont in their last outing.

