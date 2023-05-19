Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Ronan O'Gara has planted seeds of doubt in Leinster's head - and he won't let them forget it

La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara addresses his players . Photo by Xavier Leoty/AFP via Getty Images© AFP via Getty Images

Rúaidhrí O'Connor

There was something jarring about La Rochelle’s win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium last December, the venue used because of the freezing weather, with the empty arena bringing us all back to Covid times with a bump.