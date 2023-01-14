Rowntree ‘relieved’ as Munster regain feet just in time for vital Champions Cup win

The political movement to restore Cork to its rightful place in Munster rugby politics — or indeed further beyond — is rolling along at a decent lick now. Starting on that brutal night in Le Parc in November Munster have played nine games and won seven.

Compared to what had gone before it’s like watching two different teams in two different seasons. Surely it’s the Rebels who are saving the day?

True, in the pre-match budget, Munster would have wanted an extra point to help them on their way in this Heineken Champions Cup but context is everything.

Once they lost try-scorer Jack O’Donoghue for a high shot on Dave Ribbans after only 23 minutes, at a thoroughly miserable Thomond Park, it changed everything. It’s just that the change was slow, and not till the second half were Munster truly under the cosh.

It was such a turnaround that for example with a couple of minutes to go in the first half Saints had a huge decision to make, one that would either keep the door open on a game in which they were well off the pace or have it closed in their faces.

They had just been handed a penalty less than 10m from the black spot of Munster’s sticks. They were 24 points down but a man up. Whatever way Munster chose to defend it was virtually guaranteed Saints would keep the ball.

They went for touch. And threw it crooked. Worse, Munster had rolled the dice and contested the throw. The mauled try would have been a formality. Instead Munster exited successfully and you felt that was pretty that. Eh, not quite.

Instead the home side had to dig out this win courtesy of terrific defence. The longer it went on and the more Saints gathered momentum in their comeback from a 24-0 deficit at the break the more you feared for Munster whose reinforcements were light on big time quality.

There wasn’t much wrong with some of their new stars however. Jack Crowley stated at 12, finished at 10, and when he stood over a penalty into the wind with four minutes left it was do or side stuff.

He did, and Munster led 27-20. Next they needed to deal with the restart — not a great kick execution from replacement Paddy Patterson — and they were back in the containment business.

Needing two scores to win Saints took three points on their next opportunity and the clock beat them in the end — hurried along with a brilliant bit of defence from Shane Daly on Rory Hutchinson.

The relief around the ground was massive. Toulouse away on Sunday is a massive task but so was winning a game with 14 men for three quarters of it.

That was all well removed from the opening exchanges which suggested Saints were in trouble before the fight had really started.

The first time they had been asked to kick-chase effectively they left a gaping hole through which Mike Haley gratefully galloped, creating the firm impression that the away team were here to play on the back foot.

Meantime referee Taul Trainini was looking at 50-50 decisions and coming up 60-40 in favour of the home team, whether at the scrum — where handy free kicks were a bonus for Munster — or at the breakdown.

Then there was no one to touch Gavin Coombes. Up against more experienced back-rowers, each of whose Test cap haul dwarfs his, he played like he had the freedom of this field. His star has dipped a bit after the New Zealand game in the RDS before Christmas but he was terrific here in very difficult circumstances.

It was Coombes who got the ball rolling early in the first half and then O’Donogue followed up on 20 minutes with a brilliant try, again featuring Coombes, to give us the impression Saints — who had to suffer 10 minutes without hooker Mike Haywood for a high hit on Joey Carbery — were preparing for home.

In the Munster pack Roman Salanoa was doing very well, at last looking like the tight head we had hoped when given enough game time. So too Dave Kilcoyne, at the other end of his career but very effective here.

O’Donoghue’s dismissal however changed the complexion of things. Its effect was hurried along after Freeman’s try when Carbery was badly caught trying to deal with a perfect punt into Munster’s corner. James Ramm decided he’s have a bit of what was on offer and with Fin Smith in good shooting form we suddenly had a one-score game at 24-17.

The game was not even in the final quarter. Saints with more of the wins, and the extra man, were on a charge. It was interrupted only by Crowley’s penalty, Daly’s tackle, and one great piece of play from Calvin Nash who otherwise had been struggling for an entry point to the game.

From the restart after Smith’s last penalty he insinuated himself into the gathering of Saints waiting to launch again, and managed to stay there until what became a maul was declared dead. He won’t make a more important intrusion for quite a while. Munster are still winning and still going forward.

“Relief — that’s the main emotion,” said Rowntree. “That game could have got away from us and I just said that to the lads. It’s hard enough to win against a team of that quality with 15 men but harder again with 14 for nearly 60 minutes.”

Scorers – Munster: G Coombes 2 tries; J O’Donoghue try; J Crowley pen; J Carbery pen, 3 cons. Northampton Saints: T Freeman, J Ramm try each; F Smith 3 pens, 2 con.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery (R Scannell 58), C Casey (P Patterson 65); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley 53), N Scannell, R Salanoa (J Ryan 47), J Kleyn (A Kendellen 61), T Beirne, J O’Donoghue (rc 23), G Coombes, P O’Mahony (capt) (J Hodnett 65).

Northampton: G Furbank; T Freeman, M Proctor (F Dingwall 47) , R Hutchinson, J Ramm (R Smith 14-21temp); F Smith, A Mitchell; A Waller (E Waller 68), M Haywood (yc 11-21; R Smith 72) P Hill (A Petch 68), D Ribbans, A Moon (A Coles 64), L Salakia-Loto, L Ludlam (capt), C Lawes (A Scott-Young 64).

Referee: T Trainini (France).