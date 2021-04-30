Ross Byrne to make 100th appearance for Leinster in mouth-watering Champions Cup semi against La Rochelle

Ross Byrne will start for Leinster against La Rochelle

Ross Byrne will make his 100th appearance for Leinster when he starts in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton.

Byrne will wear the No 10 jersey for the mouthwatering showdown against La Rochelle, as the 26-year-old looks to back up his impressive quarter-final display in the win over Exeter.

Sexton's fitness had been flagged earlier in the week with Leinster understandably taking the cautious approach in terms of the captain's return from his latest head injury.

Byrne is partnered at half-back by Luke McGrath, who also returns to the starting team and captains his side.

Having come through his return from a lay-off unscathed in the defeat to Munster last week, Garry Ringrose is reunited with Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Hugo Keenan continues at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe making up a settled back-three.

Up front, Devin Toner gets the nod ahead of fellow veteran lock Scott Fardy and young gun Ryan Baird – both of whom will be looking to provide a big impact from the bench.

Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong start in the front-row, with James Ryan and Toner packing down in the engine room.

The back-row also has a familiar look to it with Rhys Ruddock, Josh der Flier and Jack Conan forming a strong trio.

Meanwhile, La Rochelle have been handed a major boost after first-choice out-half Ihaia West was passed fit to start following a shoulder injury.

The Kiwi will play behind a huge pack that includes Uni Antonio, Will Skelton and Victor Vito. Wiaan Liebenberg is preferred to Kevin Gourdon in the back-row.

In a further boost to Jono Gibbes and Ronan O'Gara's side, deputy out-half Jules Plisson returns to the bench after recovering from a hamstring problem.

La Rochelle – B Dulin; D Leyds, G Doumayrou, L Botia, R Rhule; I West, T Kerr Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Antonio; R Sazy (capt), W Skelton; G Alldritt, W Liebenberg, V Vito. Reps: F Bosch, D Priso, A Joly, T Lavault, K Gourdon, A Retiere, J Plisson, P Aguillon.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, S Fardy, R Baird, R Osborne, C Frawley, R O'Loughlin.

REF – M Carley (England)

La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, Sunday, 3.0 (Irish time), Live on BT Sport