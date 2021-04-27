Ross Byrne is set to start for Leinster against La Rochelle. Image credit: Sportsfile.

ROSS BYRNE will start at out-half for Leinster against La Rochelle after Johnny Sexton was formally ruled of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

The province's captain suffered a brain injury in his side's quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs, his third in nine weeks, and has been following the graduated return to play protocols.

Although his absence is a major blow to Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster, they will take comfort from Ross Byrne's performance as a replacement at Sandy Park and news that Ciaran Frawley will be available to provide cover after his minor hamstring strain last week.

Ross Byrne's younger brother Harry could also be in contention after he came off with a hamstring problem against Munster, while Jamison Gibson-Park (knee) and Caelan Doris (calf) are back training and could make it.

Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Scott Penny and Tommy O'Brien are all available after coming through their returns from injury in the Rainbow Cup opener, while Jimmy O'Brien and Rowan Osborne are nearing a return to full training.

Leinster are without long term absentees Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O'Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).