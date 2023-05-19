Ronan O'Gara, Grégory Alldritt and Brice Dulin speak ahead of Leinster v La Rochelle.

Ronan O'Gara, Grégory Alldritt and Brice Dulin speak ahead of Leinster v La Rochelle.

Avril Kinsella

Leinster Rugby take on La Rochelle in the final of the Champions Cup on Saturday 20th May at the Aviva Stadium at 16:45.