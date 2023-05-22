Ronan O’Gara became rugby’s version of José Mourinho to get under Leinster’s skin in Champions Cup final

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara with his mother Joan after the game© SPORTSFILE

Gavin MairsTelegraph.co.uk

Late on Saturday evening, with the light fading, a small gathering of Leinster supporters could be seen taking photographs on their phones of a team bus outside the Aviva Stadium.