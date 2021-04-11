'ROG will relish taking on Leinster' - Brian O'Driscoll insists Blues must beware of 'frenetic' La Rochelle in semi-final clash

2 April 2021; La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara before the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Gloucester and La Rochelle at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Brian O'Driscoll believes his old Ireland colleague and Munster rival Ronan O'Gara will relish a crack at Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final in three weeks' time.

O'Gara's La Rochelle will host the four-time champions in a mouth-watering last four tie on the weekend of April 30/May 1/2, with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux-Begles in the other semi-final.

The French side are in the semi-final for the first time on the back of brilliant wins away to Gloucester and at home to Sale Sharks, but O'Driscoll believes they'll face a tougher opponent in his former province.

But he believes O'Gara will be licking his lips at the prospect.

"Straight away you think ROG v Leinster, we had a so many tussles with his Munster side. They had the edge on us at the beginning, Leinster managed to turn it around," he told BT Sport.

"Now, as a coach, I think he'll relish taking on a highly-fancied Leinster team over to La Rochelle. The brand he's got his team playing, Leinster don't come across that very often. It's all-encompassing, it's fast, it's frenetic.

"I do feel as though they'll look at the teams that beat La Rochelle - Exeter had a great victory there last season - and they'll try and understand what they managed to do to unlock them in their back yard."

O'Driscoll was impressed with how Leinster beat the holders Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

"They haven't had to kick into that fourth or fifth gear too often this season, it's disrespectful to say they won the PRO14 at a canter but they did it without having to push themselves.

"Yes, they lost a couple of games but it did feel as though they went to a level I hadn't seen from them that often (against Exeter) because they didn't have to go there.

"It does feel like they're raising their game to another level."

