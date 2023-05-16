‘ROG has done a hell of a lot for the club’ – La Rochelle winger Dillyn Leyds full of praise for O’Gara influence

La Rochelle winger Dillyn Leyds has hailed the influence of Ronan O’Gara, whom he believes instilled the winning mentality required to win the French club’s first Heineken Champions Cup last season.

As La Rochelle aim to become the fifth side to successfully defend the Champions Cup by beating Leinster in the final for the second year running, Leyds will be a central figure at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Last year’s man-of-the-match in Marseille, the 10-times capped Springbok has become a much better all-round player under O’Gara.

“I think everyone in the rugby world knows that ROG is the kind of guy who always wants to win,” Leyds said of the La Rochelle head coach.

“Every little thing, every small detail, nothing is not important to him.

“That’s what he has brought to this club. All we want to do is win and have that feeling every single time. Whether it’s a little battle in training or whether it’s getting into the kick-chase line or something like that – I think that’s the kind of mindset that he has brought here.

“Yes, we can have fun as a group off the field, there are certain times that we can joke and have a laugh, but when it’s time to do your job, do your job, and do it to the best of your ability.

“The direction the club is going now, you can see the kind of players we are attracting, guys want to be a part of this, and he (O’Gara) has obviously done a hell of a lot for the club.

“The players and everyone involved really enjoyed working with him. He has obviously a long-term deal to stay with the club, so hopefully as a group we can continue to work hard, not just for him, but for each other, and hopefully put the club in a position where we can continue to win trophies.”

Leyds joined La Rochelle from the Stormers in 2020, and he has since become a crowd favourite at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

The 30-year-old recalled his first meeting with O’Gara:

“It was sort of towards the end of 2019, December 2019. It was the first time I spoke to him and at the time Jono Gibbes was the coach. It was a thing over zoom.

“I think it was pretty awkward for everyone involved because they were asking me questions about…they were more concerned about the type of guy I was within the locker room and off the field.

“They were saying we know your playing ability, so it was just a general conversation, they were interested in the guy off the field, the Dillyn Leyds off the field.

“I started to talk myself up big time, of course,” the South African laughed.

“No, I just spoke about who I am as a guy, what I could potentially bring to the club. I said I’m a laid-back type of guy, I like to joke around off the field. It’s all about creating a good environment for me and spending time with the boys.

“That’s how we will end up better on the field. I just spoke about what I’d give to the team and the type of player I am. I think it’s as cliché as it is but put the team above my own interest. I think from my point of view that’s what I’ve shown coming here.

“I pride myself on my work-rate. I think ROG has always been clear to me, he said to me 'I want you to continue working hard on both sides of the ball whether it’s in D (defence) or attack' and he’s always the first one – if I’ve done that – to congratulate me."

Leyds has also been impressed with how well another Irish man has fitted into La Rochelle, as Ultan Dillane has really found his feet in recent weeks.

The Kerry lock-cum-back-row left Connacht last season, and has played his part in helping the Top 14 outfit make a third consecutive Champions Cup final.

“Ulty is a good man. He is a really good guy. He has integrated really nicely with the squad,” Leyds said of Dillane.

“He came in and like ROG, they have that mixed Irish/French accent, it’s difficult to understand him, but if you spend enough time with him, you sort of figure out what they are saying!

“But Ulty is a good man, he is always one for getting the boys together on our days off, going for coffee. We recently started a brunch club, where we play cards, and Ulty was the catalyst for that.

“His form on the field in the last couple of games has been amazing. He is really good for us in the wide channels, carrying hard and getting us gain-line there.

“But not just that, his defence has been really, really good. It has probably been a standout feature of his play recently.”

After Leinster lost last weekend’s URC semi-final to Munster, Leyds is expecting a major backlash in Dublin on Saturday.

“Like any team when you get beaten at home, especially in a knockout game, you take a bit of a hit,” he added.

“You want to come back firing shots early. You want to show maybe it was just a tough day as a team. We had similar situations this season in the Top 14 where we lost at home and the week leading up to the next game is all about training with a bit of pride.

“They (Leinster) are a bunch of quality international players and they know how to react after a loss like that. With the final in a couple of days, I don’t think they will be focusing too much on what happened (against Munster), but (it will be about) how they can fix and react to this final.”