Robert Baloucoune scores hat-trick as Ulster claim stunning first leg victory over defending champions Toulouse in Champions Cup

Robert Baloucoune of Ulster, 14, celebrates with teammate Eric O'Sullivan, left, after scoring their side's first try

Ulster claimed just a second ever knock-out win away from home in the Champions Cup with a four-try victory over Toulouse in a last-16 tie that saw the reigning champions reduced to 14-men after just ten minutes.

Robert Baloucoune's hat-trick in a performance where he excelled on both sides of the ball ensured that Dan McFarland's men would be taking a lead back to Belfast for next week's second leg but Toulouse more than kept themselves in the fight with a high-octane performance in a game they led until the hour mark.

And having started so well, the five-time winners will wonder what might have been had Juan Cruz Mallia not been dismissed so early for taking out Ben Moxham in the air.

When Ulster were pinged at an early breakdown, Toulouse quickly threatened but Baloucoune made a key tackle when, if Thomas Ramos had been able to get his pass away, a score looked on.

But the reprieve was short lived. When Ulster were penalised again, this time for a high tackle, Iain Henderson had to be alert to stop a well-worked move for hooker Peato Mauvaka from creating an opening but the hosts always had the numbers out wide and moved the ball well for Emmanuel Meafou to smash over from close range despite both Rob Herring and Marcus Rea attempting to halt the hulking lock.

Things looked ominous for Ulster with Toulouse clearly in the mood but, with just ten minutes on the clock, the game and the complexion of the tie shifted.

A solid tackle from Marty Moore forced the reigning champions onto the back foot and when they went to the air Mallia crashed into a leaping Ben Moxham.

Read More

The 33,000 fans, who had applauded the sight of Moxam returning to his feet, howled in derision as Wayne Barnes produced the red card and their displeasure was heard all the louder when, attacking off the resulting penalty, Ulster patiently worked Baloucoune over in the corner.

A Ramos penalty edged Toulouse back in front before Baloucoune almost got in for a score that would have rivalled the one scored by Craig Gilroy against Munster ten years ago this weekend, but Antoine Dupont scrambled back to stop the Ulster winger's lengthy burst.

An atmosphere that had fizzed before kick-off was crackling now with the crowd greeting every Toulouse success as a try, every Ulster penalty as a great injustice.

With the game hurtling along at a mile a minute, Ulster were too often found overpowered at the ruck with other lapses in execution causing attacks to falter.

Toulouse, too, were proving hard to crack. A James Hume breakdown penalty gave Ulster the chance to head for the corner but, while Toulouse repelled the first attempt illegally, their defence remained stout with the turnover bringing the crowd to their feet.

And they had all the more reason to cheer when, with the last action of the half, Ramos punished an Ulster scrum transgression with another three-pointer, this time from five metres inside the opposition half.

Five minutes after the turn, Baloucoune would have his second, another walk-in after Stuart McCloskey had burst past Francois Cros to create the two-on-one.

Cooney's conversion denied Ulster what would have been their first lead of the day.

The mood of the locals was hardly helped when what would have been an outrageous score, began by rampaging hooker Peato Mauvaka running it from well inside his own half, was chalked off by TMO for a knock-on in the build-up but their side's defensive line-out work was continuing to deny Ulster a relied upon platform.

Despite the set-piece struggles, and in a two-legged tie, the visitors continued to go for the corner from kickable positions but would finally get a reward, and a lead, on the hour mark.

The maul was again halted but with Ulster keeping it tight this time, replacement prop Andy Warwick was on hand to take the ball and dive over off Jordi Murphy's pass.

Forty minutes after Mallia's red card, the northern province were ahead.

Toulouse weren't done and threw themselves into the chase with gusto but their resistance was finally broken 13 minutes from time when Baloucoune sprung into Dupont's passing line for an intercept score.

With referee Wayne Barnes the only chaser, the Ulster wing was able to stand under the posts for several seconds before dotting down to complete his first ever professional hat-trick.

The game was over but the tie far from it and the final minutes were all Toulouse. Turning down the points and opting for a tap and go, they would be rewarded for their bravery when Romain Ntamack went over in the 79th minute. Indeed, having broken from deep it looked briefly as if they may have stormed back to claim the most incredible of victories only for a knock-on to halt their charge.

Still, one wonders just how important that late score may seem next Saturday.