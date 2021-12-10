Leo Cullen will have to deal with a Covid situation. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster have been rocked by a Covid crisis after revealing that three players and a member of staff have tested positive ahead of tomorrow's opener against Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

All three players, as yet unidentified by Leinster, were tested outside the PCR testing window and are now self-isolating..

Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster yesterday morning on 94 players, coaches and staff and 93 tests returned negative results, with one further positive result for a member of staff.

The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

Leinster will will still be expected to take care of a weak Bath side struggling at the basement of the English Premiership.

Rhys Ruddock captains a side which features Ciaran Frawley stepping in for Robbie Henshaw to form an exciting midfield alongside Garry Ringrose, who this week committed his future to Leo Cullen’s side.

6⃣ of the starting XV are set for their @ChampionsCup debuts! 👏#WeAreBath 🔵⚫️⚪️ — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) December 10, 2021

The back three is unchanged, but Jamison Gibson-Park returns to the line-up at scrum-half where he will link up with Ross Byrne in the 10 shirt.

In the pack, Ruddock will captain the side from his position on the blindside with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris completing the back row.

The front row sees Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong join forces with St Michael’s College duo Ryan Baird and Ross Molony packing down behind them.

On the bench, there are potential European debuts for all of Michael Ala’alatoa, Dan Sheehan and Tommy O’Brien.

Cullen will also be able to call upon Cian Healy, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath and Jimmy O’Brien.

Bath hand European debuts to six of their squad.

Centres Will Butt and Max Ojomoh make their Champions Cup bow, as will out-half Orlando Bailey, winger Will Muir, back rower Richard de Carpentier and hooker Jacques du Toit.

A further five players in Arthur Cordwell, D’Arcy Rae, Ewan Richards, Joe Simpson and Tom Prydie could make their European debuts as replacements.

Leinster Rugby v Bath: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; R Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, R Baird; R Ruddock (capt), J van der Flier, C Doris. Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, D Toner, M Deegan, L McGrath, J O'Brien, T O'Brien.