Revealed: Leinster dominate European Player of the Year shortlist

Leo Cullen's men swatted the Scarlets aside at the Aviva last weekend to set up a Champions Cup final against Racing 92 on May 12. And it's the finalists who make up the five-man shortlist.

Man of the match against the Scarlets, Scott Fardy, is joined by Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton, with the latter's personal haul of 18 points in the semi-final taking him to 605 European Cup career points and sixth place on the all-time list.

The previous list of 15 nominees has been trimmed to five, with with Maxime Machenaud added to the elite shortlist where he joins teammate Leone Nakarawa.