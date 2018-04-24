Revealed: Leinster dominate European Player of the Year shortlist
Leinster have been rewarded for the outstanding season so far with three nominations for the European Player of the Year award.
Leo Cullen's men swatted the Scarlets aside at the Aviva last weekend to set up a Champions Cup final against Racing 92 on May 12. And it's the finalists who make up the five-man shortlist.
Man of the match against the Scarlets, Scott Fardy, is joined by Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton, with the latter's personal haul of 18 points in the semi-final taking him to 605 European Cup career points and sixth place on the all-time list.
The previous list of 15 nominees has been trimmed to five, with with Maxime Machenaud added to the elite shortlist where he joins teammate Leone Nakarawa.
Public voting is now open on epcrugby.com/epoty and will close following the Champions Cup final at the San Mamés Stadium on 12 May.
Shortlist for EPCR European Player of the Year 2018
Scott Fardy (Leinster Rugby)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)
Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92)
Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)
Johnny Sexton (Leinster Rugby)
2017/18 panel of judges: Stuart Barnes (Sky Sports/The Sunday Times), Chris Jones (BBC Radio 5 Live), Matthieu Lartot (France Télévisions), Emmanuel Massicard (Midi Olympique), Brian O’Driscoll (BT Sport), Dimitri Yachvili (beIN SPORTS).
Roll of Honour
2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)
2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)
2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)
2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)
2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby)
2011: Sean O'Brien (Leinster Rugby)
2010: Ronan O'Gara (Munster Rugby; European Player Award 1995-2010)
Online Editors
