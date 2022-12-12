There was a time when losing your Champions Cup opener cranked up the pressure, but the remaining five pool games allowed scope to turn things around, and make the knockout stages.

However, the rejigged format, which still doesn’t sit well with most people, has significantly reduced the margin for error, as Munster and Ulster are about to find out.

The pool stages are no longer a marathon, but a sprint, and if Munster and Ulster are to recover from their early setbacks, then they both require a big response this weekend.

Munster will be feeling much better about life. Of that there is no doubt, which is remarkable really when you consider how each province started the season.

Whereas Munster were slow out of the traps, Ulster looked set to build on last year, only to hit a major roadblock in the last fortnight. Suddenly, Dan McFarland’s side seem lost, with the head coach and his players drawing the ire of the disgruntled locals.

In terms of looking for that all-important response, McFarland could hardly have selected worse opponents than the European champions arriving in Belfast, eager to build on their emphatic beginning to their title defence.

Ronan O’Gara has changed the culture within La Rochelle, so much so that the Top 14 is no longer prioritised over Europe. That was on show again last weekend, as O’Gara’s men tore Northampton to shreds, scoring six tries in a resounding victory.

Munster will be poring over the footage, as they travel to Northampton on Sunday, also seeking a win to get their campaign back on track.

If they come up short again, as they did to Toulouse, then the reality is, Graham Rowntree will be left staring the barrel of an early exit in his first season in charge.

Unlike Ulster, however, Munster’s back-to-back games against Northampton are eminently more winnable than McFarland’s men’s double date with La Rochelle.

The glass-half-full approach would point to the lift Ulster can get from turning over the champions on Saturday, but even then you wouldn’t have much confidence in them backing it up in France come January.

Ulster are well capable of upsetting O’Gara’s high flyers, yet consistency, or the lack thereof, remains McFarland’s biggest problem, as he attempts to steer the ship back on course.

As they have learned the hard way, following their embarrassing 39-0 defeat to Sale, there is no time to ease your way into this tournament. A stuttering start can be fatal, and Ulster’s backs are now firmly against the wall.

​Another damaging loss to La Rochelle could not only end their interest in the Champions Cup, but it may also have a hugely detrimental effect on the second half of their URC campaign.

The manner of their collapse at the RDS a fortnight ago was alarming, and to have followed it up with another non-performance, during which they were kept scoreless, is deeply concerning.

When Ulster coach McFarland looks around the dressing-room this week, he needs his leaders to stand up and deliver a fitting response that the fans deserve, particularly those who made the trip to Salford last weekend.

As much as Munster are also under the pump, their losing bonus point, coupled with a decent showing against Toulouse, means they have at least given themselves a platform to build on.

The return tie in France looks dangerous, but unlike their northern rivals, Munster will be quietly confident of beating Northampton twice by the time they travel to Toulouse for the final game of the condensed pool stages.

Saints were really poor in their 46-12 hammering in La Rochelle, and with one eye potentially on the Premiership, where they are currently sixth, 19 points off the top, it’s all set up for Munster to go to Franklin’s Gardens and get what would be a precious win.

Leinster, on the other hand, are sitting pretty, and they should rack up another big score at home to Gloucester on Friday night.

Such was their outstanding display in ruthlessly dismantling Racing 92, Leinster are now facing the prospect of only having to play away from home once more from now until the final.

Kingsholm is not the fortress of old and with Racing in the same boat as Munster and Ulster in needing back-to-back wins over Harlequins, another slip-up could impact their interest levels by the time they come to Dublin next month.

That’s the stark reality facing those teams who fell short on the opening weekend, as Munster and Ulster are part of that group feeling the heat amidst the cold snap.