Referee Andrew Brace stood down for Toulouse-Exeter tie following horrific online abuse

The organisers of the Heineken Champions Cup have stood down Irish referee Andrew Brace from Toulouse's clash with Exeter in France on Sunday week.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) made the decision in light of the horrific online abuse that Brace was subjected to following England's Autumn Nations Cup win over France last weekend.

Brace, who is now seen as Ireland's top referee, came for shocking personal abuse, much of which was aimed at a social media post that Brace had made as an obituary to his late father.

The 32-year old was due to travel to France next week, but given the tirade of personal criticism, much of which came from French accounts, Brace will now take charge of Wasps versus Montpellier on Friday week in a direct switch with Scottish referee Mike Adamson.

EPCR have reiterated their full support for Brace, but insisted that an appointment change was the correct call in this instance.

A statement from EPCR read: "The Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Match Officials selection committee, chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, decided that due to the personal nature of some of the criticism levelled at Andrew Brace following last weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup match between England and France, it was prudent on this occasion to make the appointment changes.

"EPCR and the selection committee regard Andrew Brace as a highly-talented match official, and with his welfare and development as a referee at the forefront, this course of action was deemed to be appropriate in the circumstances."

Brace, who is based in Limerick, has emerged as Ireland's leading referee, which has seen him take charge of several high-profile games including being selected as a touch judge for last year's World Cup.

Online Editors