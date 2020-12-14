Red star: Tadhg Beirne of Munster in action against Wilco Louw of Harlequins during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Everyone is still working out the nuances of the new format for this year's Heineken Champions Cup and Munster, the masters of the old pool stages, looked a little slow on the uptake at Thomond Park.

In an empty stadium surrounded by a city busy celebrating Limerick's All-Ireland win, they beat Harlequins to get their campaign off to a winning start, but their failure to pick up a home bonus point against a team whose entire back row spent 10 minutes each in the sin-bin looks like a missed opportunity.

And Johann van Graan was left fuming by the late tackles that left out-half Ben Healy injured and in a race to be fit for next week's trip to Clermont.

Expand Close Harlequins' Nathan Earle evades the tackle of Munster's Chris Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harlequins' Nathan Earle evades the tackle of Munster's Chris Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster are effectively in a points race with 11 other teams to secure one of four quarter-final berths. Five of those, including next week's opponents, champions Exeter, Racing 92, Toulouse and Lyon secured winning bonus points over the weekend. They now need results in their next two games - away and home to Clermont either side of Christmas.

Difficult

"It's a very difficult pool that we're in. Unfortunately, you can only play what's in front of you," Van Graan said. "We did leave one or two chances out there. The most important thing is to win and get the bonus second. We tried to get the bonus, but it's something we couldn't get tonight.

"So, look, we can only control next week and see where we're at after two rounds. Munster will always play their best team in this competition, it's not a competition to experiment in. It's the Champions Cup and we'll always play our best team."

That last remark was a pointed reference to Gloucester, who sent a shadow team to Lyon and got hammered. Munster fear that while they take on full-strength teams, others will have an unfair advantage.

Certainly, Quins proved a stubborn opposition in tough conditions, but coach Paul Gustard lamented "daft" penalties after the game and the pair of late hits on Munster's 21-year-old Healy from Alex Dombrandt and Joe Marler could be costly for Munster too.

Expand Close Munster's JJ Hanrahan passes to team-mate Kevin O’Byrne as he is tackled by Marcus Smith (left) and James Chisholm of Harlequins. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's JJ Hanrahan passes to team-mate Kevin O’Byrne as he is tackled by Marcus Smith (left) and James Chisholm of Harlequins. Photo: Sportsfile

"Ben did really well, kicked a magnificent penalty," the coach said. "We're very worried about him, he took two late hits there. We're going to get him checked out now. It was clearly a tactic from the opposition to hit him late and certain things in the game are just unacceptable. He's now injured because of that."

The win keeps them firmly in the hunt and with Tadhg Beirne in stunning form, Gavin Coombes looking the part on his debut and Healy and Craig Casey impressing off the bench, they have something to build on as they prepare for France.

JJ Hanrahan opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but a try-scoring chance came and went when Conor Murray spilled the ball after Andrew Conway won the out-half's clever kick.

Mike Haley almost got over in the corner but knocked on in Marcus Smith's tackle after strong build-up play from Beirne, Peter O'Mahony and James Cronin. Referee Pascal Gauzere was playing advantage, but Hanrahan spurned the chance to keep the pressure on as he kicked the penalty dead.

After dominating the opening quarter, the home side lost their way a little after that and had a couple of narrow escapes.

Expand Close Cadan Murley of Harlequins on his way to scoring a try. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cadan Murley of Harlequins on his way to scoring a try. Photo: Sportsfile

Smith missed two penalties, while Dombrandt thought he'd scored the game's first try but a video review showed that Cadan Murley's pass to Ben Tapuai was forward after the winger had left Conway in his wake.

That stirred Munster, who finished the half well, but only had three more points to show. Hanrahan secured those thanks to excellent ruck work by Cronin, but he missed the chance to make it 9-0 on the stroke of half-time as he failed to punish James Chisholm coming in from the side on the back of a superb Beirne break.

Still, the flanker's yellow card meant the Reds were facing 14 men for the first eight minutes of the second half but they couldn't make it pay, as a sloppy lineout throw from Kevin O'Byrne was followed by a loose Haley pass that Murray knocked on.

Those mistakes were then compounded by a needless penalty concession and when Care tapped the penalty, Stephen Archer played him offside and was sent to the sin-bin.

Quins went to the corner to try and punish them, but a superb Damian de Allende turnover was followed by another piece of Beirne brilliance as the Kildare man launched a left-footed howitzer deep into the opposition half and forced Mike Brown into a hurried clearance.

Munster followed it up with a clever Murray kick and when Care stepped across and took the chasing Keith Earls out, they finally had the field position to strike. When Will Evans pulled down the driving maul, Gauzere headed towards the posts and sent the flanker to the sin-bin.

Expand Close Munster's Keith Earls in action with Harlequins' Danny Care. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Munster's Keith Earls in action with Harlequins' Danny Care. Photo: Sportsfile

With 14 on 14, Harlequins attempted to hit back and with winger Nathan Earle looking dangerous, they forced a penalty from O'Mahony and went to the corner. After a couple of in-field carries, Care threw a loopy pass out to Murley who slipped past Conway as if he wasn't there to score.

Smith reduced the deficit to six points with the conversion and Johann van Graan sent Healy in to steer the ship home. Dombrandt was so keen to welcome him to the game that he smashed him with a late, no-arms shot and he became the third Harlequin to see yellow. Healy punished him with a rocket from inside his own half to make it a nine-point game.

Another brainless late tackle on the young out-half, this time from Marler, allowed him to move Munster into position but again they botched their lineout execution. Quins continued to be obliging guests. Smith tackled Casey in the air and Coombes capped an excellent European debut by brushing off a couple of tacklers to score.

Healy missed the conversion and Munster couldn't add to their total. They face a tough battle to get to the quarter-finals from here.

Munster - M Haley; A Conway (R Scannell 75), C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy 59), C Murray (C Casey 65); J Cronin (J Wycherley 70), K O'Byrne (R Marshall 61), S Archer (J Ryan 65); J Kleyn (F Wycherley 61) T Beirne; G Coombes, P O'Mahony (capt), CJ Stander (J O'Donoghue 65).

Harlequins - M Brown (R Chisholm 55); N Earle, J Lang, B Tapuai, C Murley (W Edwards 68); M Smith, D Care (S Steele 65); J Marler (S Garcia Botta 73), S Baldwin (E Elia 73), W Lou; H Tizard, G Young; J Chisholm (T Lawday 65), W Evans, A Dombrandt (capt) .

Ref - P Gauzere (France).

Indo Sport