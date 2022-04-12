Ready to launch: Felipe Contepomi sees chance for Leinster to step up in set-piece side of game

Watching the intricacy of Leinster’s set-piece moves in their recent win over Munster must have felt quite ominous from a Connacht point of view.

However, Leinster never quite hit the same heights at the Sportsground last weekend, for which Connacht can take a lot of credit.

As the two provinces face off again in Friday’s second leg of their round-of-16 Heineken Champions Cup tie, both teams will relish the open space at the Aviva Stadium.

It will be fascinating to see whether that suits Leinster or Connacht better because for all that Leinster may be more used to playing at Lansdowne Road, Connacht have already shown this season that the fast track at HQ suits their expansive style of play.

That should make for another cracking contest, with Leinster’s backs coach Felipe Contepomi adamant that his side has plenty left in the tank.

“There’s a lot more for us to improve, especially in the launch side of the game,” Contepomi said. “Backs wise, it’s very hard to take out the backs from all the forwards as well, but I think we can see the pictures earlier and we can be working harder off the ball.

“There’s a lot of improvement to be done. That’s a good thing. When you face teams that defend really hard with a lot of encouragement who work hard in defence, the attack needs to work harder and smarter. That’s where we have a fair bit to improve.”

Strike moves have long been a hallmark of Leinster’s play, as Stuart Lancaster has continued the excellent work done by Joe Schmidt.

Contepomi is also heavily involved in designing the launch plays that can rip a defence asunder in the blink of an eye, as Leinster showed against Munster.

“When we assess the launches, it’s basically that we have a purpose for why we do what we do,” Contepomi explained.

“If that purpose is fulfilled, it would be a good launch. If not, or if we run a bad line . . . for a play to work, it’s 15 guys doing their job and it only takes one person not to do their job at exactly the right moment for the play not to work.

“When you create a starter play, the purpose is to score. But if you don’t but you launch properly for us, it’s easier for us to get in our flow. That’s the importance of the launch.

“It’s not just to look nice, it’s a way for us to get into our game, into our flow if we don’t score from first phase or whatever phases the launch or starter play is. There are a lot of variables and it’s very tiny details that make them work.

“Players know that and that’s why we sit down in the den and review the launches saying what we should do better, where it failed, or where it worked.”

In terms of setting the platform for those key launch plays, the return of Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher is ideal, with both Ireland front-rows pushing for inclusion on their return from respective injuries.

“It’s a big boost, especially in a European week,” Contepomi said.

“You want to have as many players available as you can. It’s great for selection and great for the team. Recovering players bring such an energy, they’ve been working so hard to get into the training field.

“Once they get there, their energy lifts the other guys as well. It’s great and, hopefully, we’re looking forward to a good game at the weekend.

“When you have international players, they bring out the quality and so on. We are not doing everything because of the players we have, who is playing, who is not playing. We are trying to play a sort of game that suits everyone, suits us as a squad.”

Contepomi also confirmed that there is still “nothing concrete” in reports linking him with a return to the Argentinian set-up beside Michael Cheika.