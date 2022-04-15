Rampant Leinster obliterate Connacht to book place in quarter-finals of Champions Cup

James Lowe of Leinster, centre, is congratulated by team mates after scoring his third and their side's seventh

It took Leinster two legs to assert their dominance, but as soon as they clicked into gear, Connacht were powerless to stop them marching into the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

This was Leinster at their brilliant, ruthless best, as Leo Cullen's men are hitting form at just the right time.

They will now await the winners of tomorrow's clash between Leicester and Clermont, with a trip to Welford Road on the cards unless the French side can overturn a 19-point first leg deficit.

Despite having a five-point advantage, Leinster still had plenty of work to do in front of 32,604 supporters on a glorious Good Friday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

And they did so with ease, as Connacht, coming off second best in the collisions, couldn't live with Leinster's pace and power.

The home side scored eight converted tries to Connacht's three. James Lowe helped himself to four, Robbie Henshaw scored two, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong also got over to give Leinster a resounding 82-41 aggregate victory.

Connacht will have plenty of regrets, and they paid the price for two silly yellow cards, one of which cost them 14-points, when Bundee Aki was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle on his Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. It might well have been red.

To add to a good night's work for Leinster, James Ryan was part of the warm-up, as the influential lock nears a return following his latest concussion.

The one negative was Jack Conan being forced off in the first-half, but he was replaced by Rhys Ruddock to ensure Leinster still had 12 Ireland players on the pitch.

But, for all the obvious international class on show, Leinster's two uncapped second-rows Ross Molony and the Connacht-bound Josh Murphy really caught the eye in a dominant display.

Just as they did in the first leg, Connacht started well and an early three-point lead could have been six, had Jack Carty not missed a kickable shot at goal.

Connacht could have felt aggrieved that Hugo Keenan clumsily taking Tiernan O'Halloran out in the air was punished with just a penalty.

The Westerners had even more reason to be annoyed shortly after, as Keenan's expert high-ball take provided the platform for Leinster to counter-attack from deep.

The ball was quickly moved wide, where Henshaw set Murphy free before the lock found Lowe on his onside, and he in turn fed Gibson-Park for a stunning team try. Sexton added the extras to put Leinster into a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Aki's cover tackle stemmed the flow but it was only momentarily as Leinster got over for their second try when Henshaw ran through a poor attempted Aki tackle to score. Sexton again on target with the conversion.

Connacht were really struggling and as Leinster cranked up the pressure at scrum time, the visitors crumbled.

A third concerted try followed after Josh van der Flier made ground with a strong carry. Furlong powered his way over from close range, assisted by a clever latch from Molony and Sexton's kick put Leinster 21-3 in front with 28 minutes gone.

Connacht's error count was rising and their cause was not helped by a needless Aki yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Sexton.

Leinster put the resulting penalty into the corner and although the maul was stopped just short, Henshaw linked with Sexton whose beautifully timed pass put Lowe over for a fourth converted try and commanding 28-3 advantage at the break.

Still down to 14 players, Connacht needed to see out the opening minutes of the second-half but instead, Leinster ran in a fifth try and another straight out of the top drawer.

Kelleher made the break and when Jimmy O'Brien was stopped short of the line, Leinster stayed patient, moving the ball wide for Henshaw to breeze through an Aki sized hole in the Connacht defence.

The damage had been done, but as soon as Aki returned from the bin, Connacht got over for a try, as Carty put Tiernan O'Halloran over.

Carty was unable to convert and whatever slim hopes Connacht had of mounting a very unlikely comeback were quickly evaporated when Jack Aungier was shown a yellow card for a reckless clean out on Van der Flier.

That just about summed up Connacht's woes as, not for the first time this season, their discipline issues were seriously damaging against Leinster. That left Connacht down to 13 men due to the same scrum quirk in the law book that hampered Italy here during the Six Nations.

Just as they did earlier, Leinster made full use of their numerical advantage as Garry Ringrose fired a stunning pass to Lowe, who eased through poor more defence to get his second.

Sexton added the extras to maintain his 100pc record from the tee in what was his last action before he was wrapped in cotton wool inside the hour mark. It was that kind of evening.

Restored to their full complement, Connacht got a second try through Sammy Arnold but back came Leinster again, as Ross Byrne put Lowe over for his hat-trick before the replacement out-half added the extra two points for a 49-13 lead with 15 minutes still left to play.

Connacht refused to throw in the towel and Abraham Papali'i scored his side's third try, which Carty converted, but it was scant consolation, particularly when Lowe scored his fourth try late on, again converted by Byrne, as Leinster sent out a real statement about their European title ambitions.

Leinster – H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose (C Frawley 67), R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne, 56), J Gibson-Park ( L McGrath 63); A Porter (E Byrne 51), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 51), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 51); R Molony (D Toner 56), J Murphy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (R Ruddock 37).

Connacht – T O’Halloran (C Fitzgerald 60); J Porch, T Farrell (S Arnold 43), B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade (K Marmion 60); M Burke (D Buckley h-t), D Heffernan (J Murphy 60), F Bealham (J Aungier 43); G Thornbury (O Dowling 43), L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (Burke 52-60) (A Papali’i 60)

Ref – L Pearce (England)