Racing's Munster musketeers left to fly the Irish flag in Champions Cup

No matter how hard you try, it’s difficult to imagine Donnacha Ryan weaving in and out of the Ferraris and Lamborghinis as he cruises down the Champs-Élysées on his three-wheeled scooter.

In many ways, however, it is the perfect depiction of a man who has stayed true to himself despite living amongst the glitz and the glamour of Paris, whilst playing for a club who aren’t known as ‘Le Showbiz’ for no reason.

Simon Zebo, on the other hand, was always destined to end up playing for an exciting team like Racing 92, and he could easily be sitting in one of the supercars that Ryan slaloms through.

Then there is Mike Prendergast, the unsung hero of the three Munster musketeers driving one of European rugby’s major powerhouses.

Given how Prendergast’s exploits still somehow go largely under the radar, we tend to think that, like Ryan, his choice of vehicle in Paris is something more practical.

Simon Zebo, right, and Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 after the Heineken Champions Cup match against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick last November. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Simon Zebo, right, and Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 after the Heineken Champions Cup match against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick last November. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Although they were each born and bred in Munster, Ryan (36), Zebo (30) and Prendergast (43) come from very different backgrounds.

We will resist the temptation of cracking a bad joke about a Tipperary man, a Cork man and a Limerick man walking into a Parisian bar, but the importance of their influence on a club, which has bigger resources than most others in the world, should not be understated.

It’s three years now since Ryan left his home province, yet there is still a lingering sadness amongst Munster supporters at not just the disappointing nature of his exit, but the fact that he left in the first place.

Zebo never made any secret of his desire to want to play in France at some stage of his career and no one could begrudge him his move.

Ryan did flirt with the idea of leaving Munster, including for Leinster at one stage, but it wasn’t until the IRFU refused to offer him a central contract that he decided to pack his bags.

At 33 and seemingly with his best days behind him, from a purely business point of view, you could understand the union’s thinking, and although Munster disagreed, they were unable to match the lucrative offer on the table from France.

After making the tough decision, Ryan soon became one of the main driving forces behind the change in culture at Racing, who were, and still are, desperate to win the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time.

For all that most French teams tend to disregard Europe, Racing and indeed Toulouse buck that trend, which is partly why both clubs find themselves in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Ryan already has a Heineken Cup medal, as he was on the bench for Munster’s 2008 final win over Toulouse – how he would dearly love to come full circle and beat the same opposition in this year’s decider.

That shift in focus was also part of the lure for Zebo, who followed Ryan out of Munster a year later. Zebo was part of a cohort of Munster players who have never been able to recapture the club’s former glories, and having gone close on a couple of occasions, he knows that he will now never get a better chance to finally get his hands on the Heineken Cup.

Standing in Racing’s way of a third final in five years, is a Saracens side who must back up the emotional and physical pitch of last weekend.

As we saw when Sarries’ relentless defence suffocated Leinster, it will take something special to beat them.

Key to breaking down that stubborn defence is Prendergast, who is in his second season as Racing’s attack coach.

Over in France, the former Munster scrum-half has quickly forged a reputation as a respected rugby brain, which is why Racing snapped him up from their city rivals Stade Francais last year.

Having enjoyed stints with Grenoble alongside Bernard Jackman, as well as with Oyonnax, Prendergast, who also played in France with Bourgoin in 2006, has steadily been moving up the ladder.

Closer to home, his progress may still be going unnoticed by some, but masterminding a win against an awesome Saracens outfit would surely propel him to the front and centre of many more people’s minds.

Racing 92 coach Mike Prendergast. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Racing 92 coach Mike Prendergast. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Having spent the last seven years in France, Prendergast and his young family are settled, but the lure of returning home is always there.

Zebo is in a similar boat and, at 30, he knows that if he does want to give it one more crack in Ireland, then the time to do so is fast-approaching. But that’s not to say he will be rushing out of Racing any time soon and why would he?

Life is good in Paris. Zebo’s family are happy, while he is hugely popular in the Racing dressing-room where behind all of the laughing and joking is a team who are utterly driven by success.

The 35-times-capped Ireland international made his return from injury in last week’s quarter-final win over Clermont and looked much fitter and sharper than he has done in a while.

He won’t be picked for Ireland as long as he is playing in France, but with full-back now a problem position, we can still acknowledge that Zebo is the most naturally gifted 15 currently available to Andy Farrell.

After a strong showing off the bench in Clermont, Ryan has unsurprisingly been recalled to the starting team, while Zebo keeps his place in an electric back-three.

When Ryan first joined Racing, he was taken aback by the refusal to even dare think of playing pragmatic rugby in order to win.

For to do so wouldn’t live up to the club’s all-singing, all-dancing reputation, but that attitude has slowly changed in recent years.

The likes of Zebo, his good mate Finn Russell, and the two Teddys – Iribaren and Thomas – will always bring that creative flair, but there is a steely toughness to Racing nowadays that wasn’t always evident in the past.

Ryan has been a huge driver in that shift in mindset and has helped form a grizzly pack, led by their outstanding French hooker Camille Chat, that is now good enough to mix it with the best. They face their toughest test yet against Saracens on Saturday, but at home in their futuristic indoor U Arena, Racing will fancy their chances.

Ryan, Zebo and Prendergast’s paths never crossed at the same time during their playing days at Munster, and for all that none of them have forgotten their roots, they are now very much part of the furniture at Racing.

Munster supporters would much rather they were driving their home province to European glory, but such is the way the cards have fallen, they would now love nothing more than to see three of their own dump Saracens out, en route to helping Racing add that elusive first star to their jersey.

Racing 92 v Saracens, Live Saturday, Virgin Media 1/Channel 4/BT Sport 3 (kick-off 2.0)