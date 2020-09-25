Close

Racing's Munster musketeers left to fly the Irish flag in Champions Cup

Reds’ supporters will be fully behind three of their own as Ryan, Zebo and Prendergast continue to play a key role in French club’s drive towards elusive first European title

Simon Zebo, left, and Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 after the Heineken Champions Cup match against Munster in Thomond Park last November. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

No matter how hard you try, it’s difficult to imagine Donnacha Ryan weaving in and out of the Ferraris and Lamborghinis as he cruises down the Champs-Élysées on his three-wheeled scooter.

In many ways, however, it is the perfect depiction of a man who has stayed true to himself despite living amongst the glitz and the glamour of Paris, whilst playing for a club who aren’t known as ‘Le Showbiz’ for no reason.

Simon Zebo, on the other hand, was always destined to end up playing for an exciting team like Racing 92, and he could easily be sitting in one of the supercars that Ryan slaloms through.

