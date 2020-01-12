Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 12 January 2020

Racing 92 vs Munster, Champions Cup: Must-win game in Paris as Johann van Graan's men look to keep campaign alive

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

Will Slattery

Munster's European campaign is on the line today in Paris as they take on the formidable Racing 92. Follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

The Left Wing: John Cooney vs Conor Murray, Munster's issues and Leinster's depth chart

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport