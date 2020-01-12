-
Racing 92 vs Munster, Champions Cup: Must-win game in Paris as Johann van Graan's men look to keep campaign alive
Independent.ie
Munster's European campaign is on the line today in Paris as they take on the formidable Racing 92. Follow all the action in our live blog.
https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/champions-cup/racing-92-vs-munster-champions-cup-must-win-game-in-paris-as-johann-van-graans-men-look-to-keep-campaign-alive-38854591.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/55c01/38854697.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/1860607.jpg
- Email
Munster's European campaign is on the line today in Paris as they take on the formidable Racing 92. Follow all the action in our live blog.