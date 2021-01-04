Racing 92 owner says French teams won't pull out of Champions Cup amid Covid-19 concerns

Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti has issued assurances that the leading French clubs do not plan on withdrawing from this season's Heieneken Champions Cup.

Four round two matches were cancelled before Christmas and with rising coronavirus numbers and the new variant of the virus prevalent in parts of the United Kingdom, there are reports in France that clubs will pull out. Toulon are heavily rumoured to be considering their participation, while Challenge Cup team Bayonne have gone public with their intention not to fulfil their Round Three and Four fixtures.

But Lorenzetti, whose Parisian side reached the final last season and are on course for the quarter-finals, said he has not heard of plans to pull out and says the clubs would be in danger of losing out on €70m worth of revenue if they withdrew.

"This continental tournament, it is sportingly indispensable. And then I understand that there are financial commitments to the EPCR and the TV broadcasters. If we don't play the European Cup anymore, it will be a shortfall of €70m, it's huge," he told Rugbyrama.

"So, no, I'm not sure we can get out of our commitments like that. I don't want to be mean, but those who want to boycott the European Cup are the worst performers."

The French are looking for EPCR's testing to be brought into line with their own. Currently, the requirement for European competition is for participants to undergo a Covid-19 test six days before a fixture, whereas in the Top 14 tests are carried out three days before a match.

On Sunday, Bayonne confirmed that they had pulled out of their two upcoming Challenge Cup matches, against Leicester and Zebre. Bayonne played Leicester on December 19. The Tigers had several positive cases and, as a result, the Basque club's next two matches were postponed due to a Covid outbreak. Their match against Toulon on Jan 8 is "largely compromised", according to the club. Bernard Dusfour, the president of the LNR's medical committee, told French media on Sunday that since September the French clubs had not been happy with "the way that positive cases have been managed" in Europe.

"Above all, we are asking that tests take place three days before matches," he said. "They haven't budged, which is the same as the British tournaments: Monday testing before a match followed by tracing close contacts."

Online Editors