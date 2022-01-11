| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Race heats up as European knockout stages beckon: How the Irish provinces fair ahead of Champions Cup

Jack Crowley: Closing the gap at out-half in Munster. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jack Crowley: Closing the gap at out-half in Munster. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Jack Crowley: Closing the gap at out-half in Munster. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Jack Crowley: Closing the gap at out-half in Munster. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

In normal times, the on-field action over the next two weeks of the Heineken Champions Cup would go a long way to deciding the destiny of the teams in with a realistic shot of getting their hands on the trophy.

We may have begun a new year, but the same old problems exist, as the spectre of Covid-19 continues to loom large, with every club reliant on negative tests before they even consider how they are going to get the better of their opponents.

Most Watched

Privacy