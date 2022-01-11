Race heats up as European knockout stages beckon: How the Irish provinces fair ahead of Champions Cup

In normal times, the on-field action over the next two weeks of the Heineken Champions Cup would go a long way to deciding the destiny of the teams in with a realistic shot of getting their hands on the trophy.

We may have begun a new year, but the same old problems exist, as the spectre of Covid-19 continues to loom large, with every club reliant on negative tests before they even consider how they are going to get the better of their opponents.

All three domestic leagues, the United Rugby Championship (URC), Top 14 and Premiership, have seen games postponed in recent weeks, which does very little to lessen the concerns surrounding Europe.

Should the scheduled round three games go off without a hitch this weekend, there are some cracking ties to look forward to, with the provinces eyeing a place in the knockout stages. However, there is still plenty of work to be done in order for the Irish sides to advance further.

Connacht

A losing bonus point at Welford Road before Christmas could prove crucial for Connacht.

Having started their campaign with an impressive bonus-point win over Stade Francais, Andy Friend’s men followed it up by salvaging a last-gasp losing bonus point thanks to Jack Carty’s quick thinking.

Connacht’s talisman has since been forced to isolate and although it is unclear when he will be able to return, if Carty were to miss Saturday’s return leg at home to Leicester, his absence would be greatly felt.

Premiership leaders Tigers have been in superb form, but a depleted Wasps team inflicted a first defeat in 15 games on them last weekend.

Connacht will have been watching on with keen interest and while they will be buoyed by Leicester slipping up, Friend’s men will also be mindful of the inevitable backlash that awaits.

The scrum was Connacht’s Achilles heel when they came unstuck in Leicester, so from that end, the pack need a big performance.

The Westerners have only played once since that defeat, but a gritty win over Munster has them well set going into what will be a very tough test before they travel to Paris next week to round off the pool stages against a Stade Francais side whose focus may well be on the Top 14.



Leinster

It’s exactly one month to the day since Leinster last played a game, which must feel like an eternity.

Just as Leinster got over their own Covid outbreak, other teams were hit, which meant their last four games have been postponed or cancelled.

Leo Cullen’s men will return to training today and continue their preparations as normal ahead of Sunday’s scheduled visit of Montpellier.

However, they will do so knowing that the French side’s Top 14 meeting with Toulouse was postponed last weekend due to positive cases.

Leinster can ill-afford to have a fifth game on the trot shelved, as they look to get back up to speed. Those within the squad are looking at the positives in the hope that they are fresher heading into the next fortnight. The down-time has also allowed several players to get over respective knocks, with the likes of Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and James Ryan expected to be available.

Of course, Montpellier were controversially awarded a 28-0 win before the festive period, which has left Leinster scrambling to ensure they make the knockout stages along with a decent seeding.

They will have their sights set on collecting five points against Montpellier before they aim to do the same in Bath next week.



Munster

After a difficult few weeks, Munster got a much-needed win over Ulster last Saturday, which will have done wonders for the morale in the group.

Castres already showed in Thomond Park a few weeks ago that they are tricky opponents and taking them on in their own back yard is set to be a much tougher challenge.

Castres are not the flashiest French club, which is perhaps why their progress has flown under the radar, as they lie third in the Top 14 table.

Munster have previously struggled in Castres and although they have lost both of their Champions Cup games thus far, they are a tough nut to crack at home.

However, Johann van Graan’s side should be good enough to go to the Stade Pierre Fabre and get a win that would maintain their 100 per cent start to the competition.

Tadhg Beirne was outstanding in the win over Ulster, so too was John Hodnett, who looks to be making up for the lost time he spent out with a long-term injury.

Van Graan has a big decision to make at out-half, with Joey Carbery sidelined. Ben Healy is the front-runner, but Jack Crowley is closing the gap. Handing him a start in a hotbed of France would be a huge call but Crowley could rise to the occasion.

Munster are in good shape in Europe and a win on Friday would help ahead of hosting Wasps at Thomond Park next week.



Ulster

This week’s video session in Belfast will not have made for pleasing viewing for an Ulster side, who were unable to beat 14-man Munster.

That will be a huge source of frustration for Dan McFarland; however, he must quickly turn the page, as Ulster have been going very well in the Champions Cup.

A memorable victory in Clermont was followed by a home win over this Sunday’s opponents Northampton.

The Saints came up short at the Kingspan Stadium before Christmas and with the club’s director of rugby Chris Boyd set to return home to New Zealand at the end of the season, these are interesting times for Northampton.

Ulster, though, have enough on their plate, as they were rocked by a recent Covid outbreak.

As promising as Nathan Doak is, John Cooney remains vital to Ulster’s game-plan, while so too is Stuart McCloskey. McFarland will be hoping that both key backs are available this weekend.

Northampton have lost both of their European games and while they may have one eye on domestic affairs, Ulster must take advantage before Clermont come to town next week gunning for revenge.