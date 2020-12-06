| -1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Provinces have lost advantage in European preparation

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo: Sportsfile

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora. Photo: Sportsfile

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

Here was the ideal lead-in to the season in recent times past. Five rounds of Celtic rugby, with the marquee names getting out of bed after a good snooze to take part in the last two or three of that quintet. Then two rounds of Europe - the love that spawned success for rugby in this country - followed by the November series which might extend to four Tests, but probably three. Then another week of Celtic rugby, and a wee rest maybe for the stars, followed by another two rounds of Europe. Then Chrimbo!

It worked. Better than that, its gradual ascent from slumber mode to wide-eyed activity gave us an advantage over rivals in England and France, which of course precipitated the great schism, and the demise of ERC.

So you'll be forgiven if you are still out of kilter with the four provinces wading back into the Heineken Champions Cup next weekend. You will be forgiven further if you lost the thread of how we now have two pools of 12 in which there are four tiers. Don't dwell on the engineering, just focus on the model which now comprises just four pool games, followed by the knock-outs. Not much margin for error then.

Privacy