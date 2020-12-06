Provinces have lost advantage in European preparation

Here was the ideal lead-in to the season in recent times past. Five rounds of Celtic rugby, with the marquee names getting out of bed after a good snooze to take part in the last two or three of that quintet. Then two rounds of Europe - the love that spawned success for rugby in this country - followed by the November series which might extend to four Tests, but probably three. Then another week of Celtic rugby, and a wee rest maybe for the stars, followed by another two rounds of Europe. Then Chrimbo!

It worked. Better than that, its gradual ascent from slumber mode to wide-eyed activity gave us an advantage over rivals in England and France, which of course precipitated the great schism, and the demise of ERC.

So you'll be forgiven if you are still out of kilter with the four provinces wading back into the Heineken Champions Cup next weekend. You will be forgiven further if you lost the thread of how we now have two pools of 12 in which there are four tiers. Don't dwell on the engineering, just focus on the model which now comprises just four pool games, followed by the knock-outs. Not much margin for error then.

The good news for Leinster, who kick off in Montpelier on Saturday, is that Saracens have left the building. The bad news for them, and the other three Irish provinces, is that the gulf between questions asked in the Pro14 and those in Europe has never been so great. Last week IRFU performance director David Nucifora said it was a good thing that Leinster, Munster and Ulster have, between them, racked up 22 wins from 22 games so far. In fairness to him, he qualified that. Nucifora understands that such a sequence of games is like riding a bike around your local park as preparation to climb Alpe d'Huez. The only positive thing about the Pro14 these days is that it's a safe place to give game time to players who previously would have had to wait much longer. Even that is compromised, for the fear factor has been removed. As Trekkies might put it: "It's life Jim, but not as we know it." That Nucifora is putting all his eggs in the South African basket should make for alarming reading for the Celtic brotherhood. Having been exposed to the grind of playing big, brutish South African teams away from home, through his Super Rugby involvement with the Brumbies and the Blues, he sounds convinced it's a schlepp worth making. With Pro14, however, the key criterion appears to be cash, not the prospect of how new teams might lift the standard of the competition. So the numbers will have to add up. While Montpelier have been slogging through the French Top 14 - they had a fine win away to Clermont on Friday night - Leinster have been dreaming up ways of challenging themselves that don't involve breaking the law. Perhaps the key point of interest now is who Leo Cullen sends out to cover duties at number 10 over the next few weeks, first against Montpelier, then at home to Saints, who are zero from three so far in the Premiership, which is a bit misleading. For example they led from the first whistle until just before the last, away to Bristol on Friday night. If Andy Farrell was to ask Cullen for an early birthday present it would be to get Harry Byrne involved ahead of his brother in European competition. While Leinster are unwinding from their trip on Friday, Ulster will be ramping up for the visit of Toulouse. It's only a few months since they met, in the quarter-finals of last season's competition. It was a painful experience that illustrated how far Ulster have to travel to mix it with the heavy hitters of Europe. So for Dan McFarland, with eight wins in the Pro14 tucked away safely - and the demolition of Edinburgh immediately behind them - this will be one of those nights Ulster could have sold out, and Toulouse would have found uncomfortable. That fits snugly into the category of an 'uncontrollable'. A good start would go a long way for a team with designs on being in the mix at the end of the season.