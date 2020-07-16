| 19.1°C Dublin

PRO14, Europe, two international tournaments and a Lions tour - welcome to rugby's most gruelling season ever

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Frontline Irish players are facing into a gruelling 14-month season as rugby prepares to resume. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

SPORTSFILE

IN a parallel universe, last Saturday Ireland played Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground to bring the longest season to an end.

With four warm-ups, five games in Japan and five Six Nations matches included in the campaign, it was a gruelling schedule. Indeed, even without the 13th and 14th Tests it would have been a significant effort, but Covid-19 brought everything to a halt and ended the campaign in late February.

After a six-month delay, the start-line is almost upon us once more and after an enforced stoppage the next 12 months are set to be just as, if not more, intense.