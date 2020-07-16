PRO14, Europe, two international tournaments and a Lions tour - welcome to rugby's most gruelling season ever

IN a parallel universe, last Saturday Ireland played Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground to bring the longest season to an end.

With four warm-ups, five games in Japan and five Six Nations matches included in the campaign, it was a gruelling schedule. Indeed, even without the 13th and 14th Tests it would have been a significant effort, but Covid-19 brought everything to a halt and ended the campaign in late February.

After a six-month delay, the start-line is almost upon us once more and after an enforced stoppage the next 12 months are set to be just as, if not more, intense.

The Leinster and Ulster players in particular are in for quite a ride.

Those two face back to back Guinness PRO14 derbies on August 22 and 29 before they go into the semi-finals of that competition on September 5, with the final a week later on September 12.

Then, Leinster welcome Saracens to the Aviva Stadium on September 19 for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final as Ulster travel to face Toulouse a day later.

If they win their last eight clashes, then it’s semi-final weekend a week later on September 26.

The first chance for any sort of breather comes when the PRO14 season kicks-off on the first weekend of October and, while those not involved at the business end of the season will come in trying to hit the ground running, Leinster and Ulster will be rotating heavily and looking to draw breath.

If either has made the European final, they’ll at least have that to look forward to on October 17.

The winners won’t have much time to celebrate, because Ireland’s first re-fixed Six Nations game against Italy is down for October 24, before they take on France in Paris on October 31.

The Italy match is the first of seven internationals on successive weekends until December 5, with Ireland part of an expected eight-team tournament between the Six Nations, Fiji and Georgia.

Once that’s done, it’s into the first European back-to-backs on December 12 and 19, then the Christmas derbies will presumably afford the leading lights a chance to take a break to assess the damage.

That pause will be followed by the remaining European weekends, before the Six Nations proper gets under way.

All of this is building towards the ultimate test of a player’s endurance, the Lions’ tour of South Africa, which was confirmed earlier this week.

The Lions’ first match against the Stormers in Cape Town will be held on July 3, with the third Test on August 7.

Given the players at Leinster and Munster came back to training on June 23 just gone, it is quite a slog for those who make it the whole way.

The IRFU’s commitment to player welfare will be tested.

Andy Farrell won’t be able to pick the same team for seven successive weeks, while the provinces will also have to be creative in how they manage their players and may have to rotate during European windows.

Leinster at least have experience of successfully balancing their squad during the business end of the season.

In the past two years, they’ve come off a Champions Cup final to play a PRO14 semi-final against Munster at home, making wholesale changes, before rearranging the decks for the final a week later.

Leo Cullen has a quality squad at his disposal, but even he will have a major challenge on his hands.

While he and his team are fighting on two fronts as they look to complete their unbeaten campaign, Saracens have the relative luxury of knowing their fate.

Relegation may have weakened Mark McCall’s hand as a number of players headed to the exit over the summer, but he retains a host of England starters and knows that he can use the league to get them right for September 19.

Can Cullen name a weakened team in a PRO14 final to prepare for a European last eight game a week later? Those are the decisions he’ll need to make.

No one will be immune to the challenges of the schedule.

Munster’s World Cup winning Springboks RG Snyman and Damian De Allende and Ulster’s star man Marcell Coetzee could be whisked off to New Zealand to play in a seven-week Rugby Championship during the period when a huge contingent of Ireland players will be away and the squad depth will be tested to the maximum.

They, of course, will expect to line up against the Lions next summer and lord knows what shape both teams will be in.

The Irish players can at least be thankful that they’re not playing in the Premiership where they’ve arranged midweek matches to try and play out the season in full.

Teams across sport have reported injuries after returning at the end of a long lay-off and it is understood there have already been some training-ground casualties since rugby came back.

A war of attrition beckons, with the last men standing off to South Africa to battle the world champions in a year’s time.