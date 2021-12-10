Peter O’Mahony’s belief not shaken as he stays calm and rallies young Munster troops for Wasps clash

There’s a video doing the rounds this week of a be-capped Peter O’Mahony wishing the UL Bohs U-15s well for an upcoming game that gives a sense of the charisma that lurks behind the Munster skipper’s often steely demeanour.

Decked out in his finest gardening gear, he urges the young charges to “get stuck into those Garryowen f***ers, I never liked them”.

The hint of a smile and the playful glint in his eye was on evidence again this week, as he weighed up the prospect of taking on Wasps away without 34 members of the first-team squad.

Sunday will be his 58th Heineken Champions Cup appearance for his home province and you get the sense he’s relishing it as much as ever.

It’s a unique challenge that plays to the great traditions of Munster’s long fight against adversity.

Marshalling a collection of young guns to go into battle with a contingent of seasoned internationals appeals to the 32-year-old, who embodies the traditions of the province more than most.

“There’s always a belief there,” he said quietly. “There’s always a belief in playing for Munster and what it means to people.

“The amount of people we produce from our academy is huge and we’re lucky we integrate guys from other countries and our provinces really well. They complement us. But at the core of it, you have guys to whom it means that little bit more, I think. And that matters.

“It has to matter, and when your backs are against the wall at times, that has to come out.

“We’ll be relying on different things at the weekend, we’ll have had two good weeks of training, but we’ll need a bit of luck and we’ll need a bit of dog in us as well. I’m sure everybody will turn up for it.”

O’Mahony, his fellow Ireland front-liners and Damian de Allende were all given a week off after the November internationals and dodged the bullet of going to a soon-to-be red-listed South Africa a fortnight ago.

When they assembled in the University of Limerick to train under Academy chief Ian Costello, the message was clear from the captain: “Ask questions and enjoy yourselves”.

Players as young as 17 were drafted into training and, while the prospect remains that a couple of those who returned from South Africa last week may be able to play a role. O’Mahony’s message to the likes of Daniel Okeke is that they must be ready to play.

“The coaching staff have linked up together and have handed it over to the guys here. It’s very difficult over Zoom and Teams to really get across points and that type of thing. I’m sure they’re tied up in the background and they’re onto us as well, just touching base and that type of thing,” he explained about the set-up.

“It has to be on-site, really, and Cossie (Costello) and Andy Kyriacou have both done an incredible job over the last couple of weeks. Given the circumstances, incredible organisation, and we’ve had some super sessions.

“So, it is whoever is left in the HPC (High-Performance Centre), really, with the input coming in certainly from the guys stuck in bedrooms. But it’s up to what’s left here, really.”

Although he’s a key cog in getting things right this week, O’Mahony has been keen not to take on too much and risk ruining his performance.

“I didn’t want to do anything differently. I didn’t want them to see anything they wouldn’t normally do on another week.

“If I could explain things or make things easier, that I thought I could explain well, then I’d step in and be able to do that comfortably.

“But, at the end of the day, I’ve got myself to worry about and a performance to pull out of myself on Sunday. That’s important as well. So it’s just trying to be as cool and chilled as possible, just not make it any different.”