Peter O'Mahony ruled out of Munster's crunch Champions Cup clash against Toulouse

Peter O’Mahony has been ruled out of Munster's last 16 clash against Toulouse in the Champions Cup

Munster will be without their captain for their mammoth Champions up tie against a full-strength Toulouse side at Thomond Park tomorrow.

Peter O’Mahony misses out due to the thigh laceration he sustained in last weekend’s fade-out in the PRO 14 final against Leinster.

However, Fineen Wycherley has rehabbed the neck injury he sustained against Scarlets to be included in the match-day squad although Thomas Ahern has missed out altogether as Munster opt for a 6-2 split on the bench.

CJ Stander will captain the side at number eight in his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province as the departing South African, like many of his experienced colleagues, seeks to bounce back after a poor display last time out.

Coach Johann van Graan, whose position has come under renewed scrutiny from a host of former Munster players this week after their latest failure, makes three changes to the side and they are all in the pack, an area where Toulouse will seek to replicate Leinster’s dominance.

Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside for the injured O’Mahony, and he joins Gavin Coombes and Stander in the back row.

In the front row, Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer scrum down on either side of Niall Scannell for Saturday’s encounter, as James Cronin and John Ryan drop to the bench.

Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne continue in the engine room.

An unchanged backline sees Mike Haley start at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership as Conor Murray and Joey Carbery start in the half-backs.

Toulouse are locked and loaded, bringing all their famed Six Nations stars to Limerick, including half-back axis Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, gifted full-back Maxime Medard, an all French front-row. Oh, and Springbok wing wizard Cheslin Kolbe

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander (c).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Chris Cloete.

Toulouse - Maxime Médard , Cheslin Kolbe, Zack Holmes , Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont , Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand (capt), Rory Arnold, Richie Arnold, Francois Cros, Jerome Kaino, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Clément Castets, Dorian Aldegheri , Joe Tekori , Thibaud Flament, Alban Placines , Baptiste Germain Dimitri Delibes

Online Editors