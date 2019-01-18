Peter O'Mahony is fit to start Munster's Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park tomorrow.

Peter O'Mahony passed fit as Munster name team for crucial Champions Cup showdown

Munster coach Johann van Graan had rated his skipper 50-50 to feature in what is effectively a quarter-final shoot-out with so his inclusion is welcome news for Munster fans.

O'Mahony suffered a popped rib early in the second half of last Friday's defeat of Gloucester.

There is just one change for Munster with John Ryan replacing Stephen Archer.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin.

Online Editors