‘People have funny memories’ – Leo Cullen defends his record after beaten coaches cite budgets and demographics as the keys to Leinster’s success

A trend has emerged over the last fortnight and Leo Cullen looks sick of it already.

In the press room deep below the West Stand of the Aviva Stadium, a beaten coach has looked out forlornly from behind the top-table and praised Leinster’s players and coaches.

Then comes the but.

“They are an outstanding team with quality internationals and quality coaches that have been together a long time,” Leicester Tigers coach Richard Wigglesworth said on Friday night after his side had shipped 50 points to the four-time European champions who will face Toulouse in the semi-final, with the game to be held on April 29 at 3pm.

"None of that is in question but the gulf is in what you have available to spend. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I’m not asking to spend more money. I’m just being clear.”

Six days before, Ulster supremo Dan McFarland had sat in the same chair. Unlike Wigglesworth, he’s not constrained by a salary cap – although that never bothered the former scrum-half when he was with Saracens – but he does have to fish in the same waters as Leinster.

“It is what it is, isn’t it?” McFarland said after his team’s 30-15 last 16 loss. “I can’t change the demographics. They’ve just got way more rugby players, way more earning potential in terms of the money. Nothing changes that.”

The comments have ruffled feathers around Leinster’s UCD base, where they pride themselves on spending the money they have wisely on good coaching.

It’s one thing having the demographic advantages, another weaponising them to the extent that Leinster have.

It’s taken huge effort from Cullen and his team and he’s not about to have it dismissed out of hand.

“Not long ago we were having the conversation about the gulf between us and other teams, French teams in particular, so you know what I mean?” he began.

“Obviously, English rugby is going through a tricky patch at the moment, so they’ve had to shrink their budgets off the back of what’s going on in the game and clubs going out of business. So, that’s probably called what, sensible business?

“I don’t know. We’re just focussing on what we can. I always think we’re only scratching the surface of the potential we have.

“One of the things leading into this season we were probable most conscious of, if you think back to the tail-end of last season, where we were struggling for crowds.

“If you remember we had 6,000 against Glasgow and whatever it was 9 or 10,000 against the Bulls, so we had to have a good look at ourselves because there’s some sort of disconnect there.

“So, are we not doing enough to get out and about, and really engage with supporters and in the 12-county part of Leinster, maybe we weren’t doing enough in that space, so we tried to push that.

“So that’s what I am focussed on. I’m not really focussed on what other teams are doing or what other teams are saying. I’m focussed on what we can do, what we can do better because that’s what’s in our control, so we’ll continue to do that.

“What other teams say is sort of wasted energy for me commenting on it even, isn’t it?”

Cullen was then asked what he feels Leinster now do better than they used to before he took over in 2016.

“I think we’re fortunate that we’ve got a great staff,” he said.

“There’s a group of people there that are unbelievably passionate about the team.

“We’ve players that are unbelievably passionate about playing for Leinster which is what you want and that’s probably a legacy piece over time because it’s not that long ago, 20 years ago in 2003, we lost a semi-final here against Perpignan and I was involved in the game, but to the point where you were a little bit ashamed to walk our your front door because under-achieved.

“We were watching other provinces lift European Cups, Ulster in the late 90s, and that’s off the back of Ulster winning ten interpros in a row in the 1980s or '90s, which is when I started watching rugby.

"So, that's my formative years of watching rugby which was complete domination by Ulster.

"More recently, if you think about that period in 2003; Munster were the dominant province in Ireland, weren't they?

“We got beaten by Perpignan that day 20 years ago. I have that programme somewhere, I can tell you exactly where it is; it's on my desk. They stick in the memory.

"People have short memories, unfortunately I have a long one.

"It's a moment in time, isn't it?

"In terms of the coaching piece, the coaches are working with the players today and there was a group of coaches training this morning.

"There is a huge amount of work going into it and that's not by accident either.

"There's a number of young guys; Academy and sub-Academy players with Stuart, Robin, Andrew Goodman, all the Academy coaches out there delivering a session on Friday morning, going through all of the things we want to deliver on over the next couple of weeks with that group.

"It's hard work, there's no secret to success. You've got to have guys who are willing to put in hard work and the minute you get complacent there's somebody else waiting to take your spot.

"What would you say Ulster's domination in the 1980s and '90s was based on? Probably a really strong group of players who worked hard for each other and that's what we're trying to create here and have all the time, a strong group of players who want to work hard for each other.

"It's not rocket science.

"Munster? What was that based on? A strong group of players who worked really hard for each other.

"We were hugely envious of that at the time, they had domination for 10-12 years.

"Yeah, people have funny memories haven't they?"

Before they take on Toulouse, Leinster will travel to South Africa with a shadow squad as they take on the Lions and Bulls in their remaining games in the URC.

Stuart Lancaster will remain with the senior squad who are awaiting updates on Ryan Baird and James Lowe who came off injured on Friday.

Cullen is hopeful that Rónan Kelleher, Jamie Osborne and Joe McCarthy could come into contention before the end of the season, but Johnny Sexton confirmed in a Sunday newspaper interview that he’s played his last game for the province.

Aside from the trip to the Rainbow Nation, Leinster will play whatever remaining knockout games they have at the Aviva Stadium in what is a unique opportunity to win a home double.

And, while they were spell-binding at times on Friday night, the head coach knows that silverware is what they’ll be judged on after coming up short in the last four Heineken Champions Cup attempts.

For us, it's trying to deliver on the big stage; that's what it's all about,” he said.

"Even getting to the final last year, you get to a semi-final and you just have to take it one game at a time; all the cliched stuff that you hear.

"You can't get away from that, so we'll watch the other quarter-finals and see who we face in a semi-final and put a plan together for them.

"It's about delivering on the big days, on the semi-final.

“If you get through that game, delivering on the next game whatever that's going to be.

“It's an unusual sequence of games because we know we have a semi-final but we actually have a quarter-final of the URC after that which is an unusual dynamic and how everyone navigates that part of the season.

“We know we're in the semi-final and a week after the semi-final, we're playing a quarter-final of a different competition.

“How that gets navigated is going to be tricky but we know we have those couple of games. We know we're in South Africa for the next couple of weeks and that's tricky to navigate so we know those four weeks, but we'll see after that.

"We know we have the quarter-final here because it's off the back of a hell of a lot of work that's gone in in the wider group.”

Cullen will issue an injury update today, with the squad for South Africa being confirmed before they depart for Johannesburg tomorrow.

“We'll have a good check on guys over the next couple of days in terms of what's the right thing to do by the group because some guys definitely need some game time to make sure they're match-sharp for the knock-out games that we know are coming down the line,” he said.

“So it's trying to get the right balance in the group. Some guys have played a decent amount of rugby so maybe those guys get an opportunity to refresh and get some decent training time in as well so they're fresh and ready for the next challenge for them. It's trying to get the balance but it's case-by-case."