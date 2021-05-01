Only Leinster’s best will do against ‘special’ La Rochelle

During rugby’s long lockdown it was commonplace for rugby coaches to jump on Zoom calls and swap information. La Rochelle’s All Black No 8 Victor Vito was searching for something extra, so he dialled up Stuart Lancaster.

The 34-year-old was a statement signing for the rising force in French rugby in 2016 and he’s played a leading role in their transformation to becoming a European powerhouse under Jono Gibbes and Ronan O’Gara.

La Rochelle want to occupy the realm Leinster have lived in for the last decade and so the Kiwi picked up the phone.

“I was trying to find ways to lead this team and just trying to pick his brain because he has been through the England set-up and now he is at Leinster,” he recalled.

“There are obviously different cultural norms but from where it was when I got here and guys were smoking around the corner of the changing-room. Now at least they’re finding somewhere else to do it!

“Guys doing half a weights session and then walking off the field early if they were tired to now where it is such a professional set-up, we have amazing facilities as well and just the fact that we have started winning games has given great belief.

“We have started digging into our identity a little bit and got tighter as a team and as a group just by having those little moments: not just waiting for the club to set up a team function or whatever, it is actually bone-deep, having barbecues with the families.

“Covid has brought the importance of it all forward as well, there is something special happening here at La Rochelle.

“It has taken a while, but compared to when I first arrived I came here with guns blazing and different moves and different this and that, I just had to learn to do it the French way and that’s fine too because it’s a balance.

“It’s not just the New Zealand way or the English or Irish way, the French way isn’t bad either, as we have seen with some of the rugby that boys have played.

“We’ve come a long way and something special is cooking. Hopefully we can keep that going on Sunday.”

Although Leinster may be thankful that they’re not facing the wall of noise from the 16,000 fans at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, it is a real shame that La Rochelle’s breakthrough moment is happening behind closed doors.

Between them, Gibbes and O’Gara have built a team capable of beating teams in a number of ways. They have incredible front-five power, a mobile back-row; clever, quick half-backs with strong tactical back-ups on the bench, outstanding centres and a back-three full of pace that can rip you to shreds.

To beat them, Leinster will need to call on all of their experience and cohesion.

Cian Healy must deal with the force that comes through the tighthead side of the scrum where giants Will Skelton and Uini Atonio combine, their lineout must function without a hitch and their breakdown work needs to go up several levels from last weekend’s loss to Munster.

At half-back, Ross Byrne has to have the game of his life, alongside Robbie Henshaw a vintage Garry Ringrose display is required. The back-three need to nail their high-ball work and take every opportunity going.

“The set-piece battle is always going to be hugely important, particularly the way we lost the game against Saracens,” Leo Cullen said. “The scrum penalties we gave away in that game were costly.

“The contact area is going to be big. You look at the Munster game last weekend, I saw La Rochelle’s game against Sale and they were pretty aggressive in that area so how we manage that (is crucial).

“They’ll take an opportunity when they come along, they were a lot more clinical than Sale.”

Leinster have been around for some time, their hosts are the new kids on the block but everything indicates they’re here to stay.

Cullen will be praying Lancaster’s insights didn’t help too much. Leinster know how good La Rochelle are, to get to a final they’ll have to be at their very best.

Verdict: Leinster