| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Mahony heroic but young stars pointing the way to brighter future

Tony Ward

Expert View

Munster&rsquo;s Thomas Ahern on the charge against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster&rsquo;s Thomas Ahern on the charge against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster’s Thomas Ahern on the charge against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster’s Thomas Ahern on the charge against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Save for a one-sided opening half at Welford Road, when Leinster’s brilliance ultimately determined the tie, both Champions Cup quarter-finals, on either side of the Irish Sea, delivered in terms of competitive intensity, drama and excitement.

Having lined out for both provinces (or clubs as they are apparently now known), I have an interest over and above the ordinary but it’s the Munster passion that runs deepest.

Most Watched

Privacy