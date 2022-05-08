O’Mahony heroic but young stars pointing the way to brighter future

Save for a one-sided opening half at Welford Road, when Leinster’s brilliance ultimately determined the tie, both Champions Cup quarter-finals, on either side of the Irish Sea, delivered in terms of competitive intensity, drama and excitement.

Having lined out for both provinces (or clubs as they are apparently now known), I have an interest over and above the ordinary but it’s the Munster passion that runs deepest.

On Saturday, this year’s class almost turned back the clock to great European times past. It was a performance steeped in raw Munster courage. Niall Scannell described it best when saying: “We played some unbelievable rugby and left it all out there.”

For some players, it might be a day best forgotten given the end result but that every one of them gave their all is beyond debate. I’m not sure any coaching team could have asked for more.

I look forward to Graham Rowntree, Mikey Prendergast, hopefully Denis Leamy too, taking up the coaching reins and with the long-serving Niall O’Donovan continuing as manager. We will miss JP Ferreira and I’ll leave it at that.

But back to a game and an occasion steeped in drama and emotion. That the classier squad eventually won out is not for argument but this, the clash of the ‘Originals’, could so easily have gone either way. They were all square at 7-7 after the first quarter, at 14-14 come the end of the half and of course at 24-24 on the final blast of Luke Pearce’s whistle. And so it stayed through both periods of extra time, culminating in only the second ever shoot-out.

Ben Healy is a class footballing act still developing and will wear green sooner rather than later. He hit a steep learning curve in those final tie-breaking, confidence-crushing minutes. The aristocratic Frenchmen and reigning champions were visibly rattled and increasingly frustrated by the quality of Munster defending.

It would be remiss not to highlight the input of skipper Peter O’Mahony, one of the all time great leaders of Munster Rugby. I hope I am wrong but it seems highly unlikely he will finish his professional career with a Champions Cup medal in the locker. Yet again, for over an hour, he put his body on the line for the cause. His style of play bears comparison with former Ireland and Munster skipper Shay Deering, arguably the bravest and most committed flanker ever to wear the same No 6 shirt. O’Mahony has been that good and is still delivering some of the most effective rugby of his distinguished career.

He was far from alone in his Aviva selflessness. The tight five and by extension the scrum may be struggling but in the Wycherley brothers, Josh at loosehead and Fineen at lock, alongside fellow second-rower Thomas Ahern there is serious young talent emerging.

The input of Jack O’Donoghue and that of ‘rookie’ Alex Kendellen when measured against the best in the European and international game was there for all to see. Mention too for Joey Carbery, whose confidence continues to grow with each top-level game. With a fully committed coaching team in place, who knows what this group might achieve.

And with scarcely time to draw breath we were treated to a first-half masterclass from Leinster at Welford Road. Drawing on the experience of Saracens in 2020 and La Rochelle in 2021, they bullied Leicester on their own patch. And yes, clearly the right decision was taken by Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster in resting up the front-liners for a full fortnight before hand.

Yet again we witnessed pretty much a complete squad performance. Leicester upped the ante in the second half but, as great champions do, Leinster were more than comfortable as front-runners and absorbed whatever was thrown at them. Perhaps the biggest positive of all came in the form of James Ryan after such a prolonged absence through injury.

He and Ross Molony (another producing the form of his life) were immense, while the front and back rows continue to operate to international standard at provincial level on a consistent basis. Jamison Gibson-Park was a worthy man of the match and he too, like Molony, is on fire, while Robbie Henshaw – much like Ryan and also following injury – made a statement of physical intent.

Piece it all together and it makes for another classic lined up for Lansdowne Road next Saturday. Toulouse are every bit as strong up front as the Sarries, La Rochelles and Leicester Tigers but from numbers 9 to 15 they are a different class.

Munster largely negated that threat, despite all three French tries coming through the backs. With respect to Leicester, this is a challenge of a different dimension as the two outstanding teams in Europe (ROG will love this) come head-to-head.

Saturday’s fare at the Aviva was breathtaking and with every possibility of a repeat before what I hope and expect will be a sea of Aviva blue close to capacity.