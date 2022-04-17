It takes an old dog for the hard road and Peter O’Mahony, who was the man of the match by a mile, really stood up to be counted in Thomond Park. The captain refused to take a backward step in any area of the game.

To be fair, O’Mahony wasn’t alone in that regard and fellow Munster veterans Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo also did everything in their power to lead Munster into their 19th Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

Thomond Park has always been a special place on big European weekends and on Saturday didn’t disappoint. When big English teams arrive with big reputations, the locals have always responded and over 21,000 turned out to help their team overcome a five-point deficit from the first leg.

Seeing those fans stay long after the final whistle to acknowledge their team’s efforts and sing ‘Stand Up and Fight’ was special.

On recent visits to the famous ground, I had worried about the connection between the team and its fans starting to slip a little because this has always been a huge area of strength for Munster.

The fans pushed Munster over the line and it’s important to also recognise the role they play in influencing the officiating team. Mathieu Raynal certainly seemed to go with the crowd on occasions and that’s always been a factor in the more hostile away grounds.

A lack of success and the rise in popularity of hurling again in Limerick has had an impact, but people follow people and the effort and tenacity of Munster was impressive. This shared passion and desire can be reignited.

Once you get to knock-out rugby it’s a great leveller in terms of talent and squad depth and Munster were built on overcoming challenges.

I think they put together — and applied — the right game plan to take away Exeter’s strengths and that will be key for them in the next round. Exeter’s game is based on possession so Munster targeted the breakdown in a way the visitors would never face in the Premiership. It worked brilliantly.

O’Mahony was the most destructive in this area but his back row partners John Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue were also a nuisance every time Exeter looked to build phases.

It’s always the jackal turnovers or penalties won that get the plaudits, but if you have a chance to watch it back, see how the second Munster player tried to counter-ruck at every breakdown and slow the Exeter ruck or force them to commit more players to deal with the threat.

To win cups you need a good goalkicker with a decent range, which Joey Carbery has, a decent setpiece and an excellent defence, aligned to a good kicking game. Then you need two or three players with a bit of x-factor in the backs to score tries on limited territory or possession.

Keith Earls still has that ability to change a game and we saw again, with Simon Zebo’s incredible offload to Damian de Allende, that even when he is starved of possession he can still unlock a defence in a split second.

De Allende was signed for days like Saturday. He is a big game player and some times watching him in the URC I feel he is just coasting. On Saturday, he was totally invested and defensively, he and Chris Farrell managed the Exeter wide threat very well.

Munster did the right thing clarifying that Graham Rowntree who will succeed Johann van Graan at the end of the season. Having lost in Exeter, their season was on the line and Rowntree being announced gives them a chance of not wasting this season.

The clarity was bound to give the squad a lift after a long period of uncertainty and inaction. Now Rowntree can look to nail down his coaching team.

He will have an incredible black book of coaches to call upon but time is of the essence, as most will have contracts signed for next season.

Munster being in a quarter-final will help Rowntree to convince coaches that they are still a good career option.

Some of the names rumoured to be high on the short list are men with a Munster pedigree like Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy, but also Noel McNamara, the current Sharks backs’ coach, who hails from Clare but spent the majority of his coaching time in Clongowes and the Leinster academy.

Others, like Leicester Tigers’ Brett Deacon and New Zealand sevens coach Clark Laidlaw, are rumoured to be on the radar.

Apart from the old dogs on the field, it was noticeable how many of the young Munster players played their part in the win.

Rowntree will have some excellent talent to work with and, like Alex Ferguson with his class of ‘92, he will hope to be able to build a team around the likes of Josh Wycherley, Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Alex Kendellen and Ben Healy, plus others who have impressed when given their chance.

There is another name that could be on the short list for a senior coaching position and that’s the academy manager Ian Costello, but I feel his role is too important for the long-term health of Munster rugby to change it now.

It has to be said that Exeter, since their Heineken Cup win, have been showing signs of decline and Rob Baxter, who incredibly joined the Chiefs as a player in 1987 and has been coaching them since 2009, will now have to rebuild his squad once again.

Their outstanding blindside Dave Ewers is retiring in June, but also players like Joe Simmonds and Olly Woodburn seem to have lost their confidence.

The Munster squad and fans won’t lose any sleep over Exeter and will be looking forward to their quarter-final, boosted by the feelgood factor and positive energy that you get from winning a match in the manner they did.

They are far from perfect, but showed that they are contenders and can improve again, especially when you look at the youngsters in the squad.