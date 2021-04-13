| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Gara’s presence makes La Rochelle vs Leinster the biggest game of Ireland's rugby season

Roy Curtis

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side will face Leinster in the Champions cup semi-final. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side will face Leinster in the Champions cup semi-final. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side will face Leinster in the Champions cup semi-final. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side will face Leinster in the Champions cup semi-final. Image credit: Sportsfile.

RONAN O’Gara’s relentlessly curious mind has, for the longest time, acted as a vaccine against the virus of a humdrum life.

O’Gara, like his forever inquisitive sporting cousin, Padraig Harrington, has never been remotely afraid to pursue the path less ordinary, to take the unconventional route, to expose himself to outside-the-box thinking.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy