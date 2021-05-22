| 7.3°C Dublin

O’Gara: ‘Do I want to coach Ireland? Damn right, I do. That’s the ultimate’

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara runs the warms up before the French side's Champions Cup semi-final victory over Leinster at the Stade Marcel Deflandre three weeks ago. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O&rsquo;Gara runs the warms up before the French side&rsquo;s Champions Cup semi-final victory over Leinster at the Stade Marcel Deflandre three weeks ago. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

Gavin Mairs

It is easy to recognise the single-minded pursuit of perfection that defined Ronan O’Gara, the player, in the ex-Ireland and Lions fly-half’s approach to coaching.

For example, the 44-year-old, who has guided La Rochelle to their first Heineken Champions Cup final against Toulouse at Twickenham today, is unequivocal about his own long-term career ambitions.

