Northampton Saints flanker Tom Wood given three-week ban for van der Flier challenge

Tom Wood of Northampton Saints is tackled by Josh van der Flier of Leinster

Northampton Saints flanker Tom Wood has been hit with a three-week ban for his high shot on Leinster's Josh van der Flier in Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game at the RDS.

The flanker made contact with the Irish international's head as he looked to clear him from a ruck and escaped sanction at the time.

But a three-person disciplinary committee chaired by Portugal's Marcello d'Orey found upheld the citing commissioner's complaint that the offence warranted a red card.

He was handed a four week ban, butt his was reduced to three after Wood's guilty plea and expression of remorse.

He'll be free to play Leinster in the return fixture at Franklin's Gardens in January.

