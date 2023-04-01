Noel McNamara’s rise from milking cows in rural Clare to coaching Springbok superstars

For as long as he can remember, Noel McNamara has been encouraged to speak up and use his voice.

His dad Denis was the biggest driver of that because, in his eyes, his kids needed an opinion no matter what the subject was.

Growing up on a farm in O’Callaghan’s Mills, a small village in rural Clare, McNamara formed the grounding that would see him back himself to pack in a law degree in UL and take up PE teaching before he decided to turn his hand to coaching.

Even now, as he reflects on the path that has led him to Durban, where he is coaching many of South Africa’s biggest names with the Sharks, McNamara recognises the importance of his upbringing and, in particular, what he learned from his parents Denis and Mary all those years ago.

“Dad always had a gift for teaching,” McNamara says.

“I remember being asked what I thought about things at a very young age, ‘What do you think?’ ‘Well, I’m seven. I don’t really know what I think.’

“I was never really told, ‘This is what you do.' So, a lot of learning took place in that way. When you look back on it, you see it had a big impact on how I grew up and how I think now.

Read More

“Those formative years were the biggest factors for me because, one, you had that workplace, and the second one is having a point of view, which makes you learn.

“And in the very early days, it was around farming. ‘What do you think is wrong with that sheep?’ That encouragement of curiosity and encouragement to have a point of view was so important in terms of my adult life and my coaching.”

Working with World Cup winners like Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am is a world away from the family farm in Clare, yet that is where McNamara’s tireless work rate stems from, as he has gone from coaching Glenstal and Clongowes to working with UCD and the Leinster Academy to leading the Ireland U-20s to a Grand Slam in 2019.

A brief stint in New Zealand opened his eyes to the wider rugby world, which is why he jumped at the opportunity to join the Sharks as attack and backs coach two years ago. That willingness and openness to try something new goes back to his childhood.

“A big part of us growing up was that you worked hard,” McNamara explains.

“That’s what life was. Everybody worked hard. Nothing came easily.

“I was very lucky to get that grounding. I would have worked on the farm with dad from when I was young. I was always encouraged to be ambitious and to realise your potential, I suppose.

“As long as you worked hard and treated people right, that was the main message.

“We had a dairy farm. My dad used to work nights in a chipboard factory, Finsa in Scariff. One of my biggest memories is how he would come home from work at eight o’clock in the morning and he’d go and milk the cows, and then work on the farm for most of the day.

“He’d get a few hours sleep, milk the cows again and then go back to work. That was the way it was.

“I remember, as a small kid, running down the road to meet him in the morning and then off you go. Ultimately, he built up the farm, bought some other land and got into a position where he no longer worked in the factory and was in a position to provide for us.

“He milked cows pretty much until we all had finished college. He’s 79 this year and he’s still got about 15 to 20 suckler cows. Some of the grandkids own some of the cows now at this stage!

“That’s his purpose. It’s always been the farm and just working hard.

“My mum used to work as a nurse in Limerick in the Regional (hospital). Dad would cycle to myself and my three sisters’ parent meetings. At the time, I never thought anything of it because we didn’t have two cars. We only had one.

“Tulla was five or six miles away, but he would get on his bike and cycle to the parent-teacher meetings. He’d have plenty to say afterwards, you would always get feedback!

“There was an expectation that you would make the most of the ability you had. The reality is, I love the farm. It’s one of the things I miss as much as anything now.

“There’s a serenity about being on the farm. It’s an opportunity to be at peace.”

It’s little wonder McNamara has made such a success of himself in the cutthroat business of professional coaching.

His wife Sinéad, and their daughters Iseult (nine), Aarya (seven) and Portia (three) moved to Durban with him, with the next stop along their exciting journey set to be in Bordeaux, whom McNamara is expected to join next season.

Before that, there is plenty still left to achieve with the Sharks, who will host Munster in this afternoon’s round of 16 Champions Cup knockout clash.

For the boy from Clare, with a dream of one day returning to these shores, this is another big chance to put himself in the shop window.

“It’s incredibly culturally diverse over here, particularly in Durban,” McNamara maintains.

“People have a lot of different points of view and things can become very grey very quickly.

“The importance of clarity of message, simplicity of language, consistency, knowing what you stand for, I think all of those things had been in the back of my mind but have been accentuated and become a lot clearer.

“You’re trying to illustrate how other people view this competition, but the players certainly have an insight into it and would have seen it.

“The players have been motivated to do well in this competition from the start.

“In terms of giving an insight into Munster, obviously, that is part and parcel of it as well. It’s knockout rugby, it’s different.

“I think it would be foolish to suggest that the players we have here don’t have big game temperament, so I think we are in for an absolutely fascinating game.

“You look at Munster’s history in the competition. You look at everything they have done away from home, and I’m sure they will be leaning on that, but from our perspective, we’ve got players with big game temperament who have been successful in the recent past in terms of knockout rugby.”

You only have to look through the star-studded line-up to see the threat the Sharks pose if they click, as McNamara is tasked with getting this electric back-line to open up his home province’s defence.

“It’s certainly a long way from Clare to here, as the song goes,” he smiles. “It’s been an incredible journey.”

And it’s only just getting started for one of Ireland’s brightest young coaches.