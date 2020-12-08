| 0.9°C Dublin

No Sarries and new format mean Europe is ripe for an Irish picking

Ruaidhri O'Connor

 

Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Sean Maitland of Saracens during their Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva in September. Photo: Getty Images

Leinster&rsquo;s Garry Ringrose is tackled by Sean Maitland of Saracens during their Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva in September. Photo: Getty Images

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose is tackled by Sean Maitland of Saracens during their Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva in September. Photo: Getty Images

Something was always going to have to give as rugby's administrators attempted the almost impossible task of finishing the 2019/'20 season, playing a new international tournament and kicking off the new campaign in the same small window of time.

Unfortunately, the sports' skewed priorities meant that the competition that should be the blue-riband event of the club season is the one that has been condensed, re-formatted and undermined by the schedule.

Five days after England and France went to extra-time in the final of the Autumn Nations Cup, Northampton Saints welcome Bordeaux Begles to Franklin's Garden and Ulster host Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium to get the tournament up and running.

