There is almost certainly no prospect of Munster's opening Heineken Champions Cup clash with Wasps being postponed due to their ongoing difficulties with Covid-19 in South Africa.

A group of senior players who remained at home after their international commitments and young players who weren't selected began preparing for the game under Academy chief Ian Costello this morning and the message was clear that they could all be pressed into action in Coventry next week.

Nineteen of Munster's European squad are fit and not affected by the squad's trials and tribulations in South Africa where they are stuck due to the sudden change in restrictions around travel which emerged last week as a result of the emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Munster, Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre were in the Rainbow Nation for two weeks of United Rugby Championship games, but all four scrambled to get out of the country when the European Union and Britain placed South Africa on their travel red-lists.

Zebre have returned to Italy, while Scarlets are quarantining in a Belfast hotel, with Munster and Cardiff still in Cape Town because of positive cases in their camps.

Although the Irish government has approved the majority of the squad's return from South Africa with the one member of the party who tested positive for Covid-19 and a close contact remaining, the province themselves say they are awaiting results of today's round of PCR testing before they can proceed.

There is still a chance that South African officials could keep Munster in country for their 10-day isolation period, while the players would then have to isolate on their return to Ireland.

With the opening game against Wasps on Sunday week, there are real fears that it will not be possible for the 34 players in the travelling party to get home and serve 10 days in isolation before playing such a high-level game. Indeed, their second round game at home to Castres could also be in jeopardy.

Given the constraints around scheduling, it is almost impossible for EPCR to find a new date for the fixture and if Munster did not fulfil the game they would automatically lose 28-0.

So, they could proceed with those left behind if they are allowed register the required players

Frontliners Andrew Conway, Joey Carbery, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Tadhg Beirne and Damian de Allende would be available, lending experience to an otherwise raw squad packed with debutants.

To register extra players, Munster would need the approval of the French and English leagues as well as EPCR who are determined to play the match to preserve the integrity of the competition.

"EPCR is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the clubs who are most affected," a spokesperson said.

Munster's fit registered players who are not in their South Africa squad: Scott Buckley, Joey Carbery, Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Ethan Coughlan, Damian De Allende, Mark Donnelly, Keith Earls, James French, Cian Hurley, Calvin Nash, Conor Murray, Declan Moore, Eoin O’Connor, Daniel Okeke, Peter O’Mahony, Rowan Osborne, Conor Philips, Jonathan Wren, Dave Kilcoyne.