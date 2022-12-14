No Leinster players named in official Champions Cup team of the week despite demolition of Racing 92

Garry Ringrose was one of the many strong Leinster performers who didn't make the Champions Cup team of the week. Image: Sportsfile.

THEY may have beaten Top 14 giants Racing 92 42-10 away from home, but that wasn't enough for any of Leinster's players to earn a spot in the Heineken Champions Cup team of the week.

Based on data gathered by the tournament's data analysts Oval Insights, players from 12 other clubs earned their places in the side, which was published today.

Man of the match Caelan Doris may have caught the eye as the Irish province ran in six tries to one in Le Havre, but Exeter Chiefs' Sam Simmonds got the nod at No 8.

Ospreys' Nicky Smith is preferred to Andrew Porter, Gloucester's Santi Socino is picked ahead of Dan Sheehan while Montpellier's Thomas Darmon gets the nod in front of Garry Ringrose.

James Lowe, Michael Ala'alatoa and Ryan Baird could also have been in contention, but Sharks pair Makazola Mapimpi and Carlu Sadie and Bulls' back-row Nizaam Carr are in the side.

Leinster are not the only side who can feel hard done by, with Sale Sharks also missing out on any nominees despite their 39-0 win over Ulster at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Champions Cup Team of the Week: 15. Brice Dulin (La Rochelle), 14. Harry Potter (Leicester), 13. Thomas Darmon (Montpellier), 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Makazola Mapimpi (Sharks), 10. Jules Plisson (Clermont), 9. Bernard van der Linde (Bulls), 1. Nicky Smith (Ospreys), 2. Santi Socino (Gloucester), 3. Carlu Sadie (Sharks), 4. Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), 5. Will Skelton (La Rochelle), 6. Nizaam Carr, 7. Juan Martin Gonzalez (London Irish), 8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter).