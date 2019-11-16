Neil Francis: 'Predictable Leinster will need to up their game to tame the most difficult team in the group'

In previous years, Treviso would have been saying their prayers for self-preservation before Leinster games but the addition of the very good shepherd, Kieran Crowley, to their coaching ticket has revolutionised the Italian side.

They were calm and measured today, probably at the wrong moments, and showed reasonable maturity, but they just could not get over the gain line on a regular basis. They had four or five moments in the second half when they were chasing down a score and their skillset gave out.

Leinster were never going to lose this game and they had an antidote for World Cup players' ring rust in Garry Ringrose, but maybe the bookies will have another look at them in terms of who are favourites for this year's competition. A weak French referee and a passive defensive line made this game an awful lot more difficult for the home side.

Rugby is a simple game — you apply pressure, you control the ball and eventually that will convert into scores. Leinster put 33 points on their Italian opponents today and never looked like losing, but it is hard to reconcile how the penalty count went against them at 12-7. I found it fascinating that Treviso managed to get out of this game while only conceding seven penalties. The fourth secret of Fatima? They were so illegal at the breakdown and at the tackle zone that sometimes it was hard to do anything with the ball that Leinster got.

It has to be said that Treviso were obdurate opponents and they have a meaty pack. You could almost call them Benetton Chorizo. In the physical stakes they were quite confident in their ability to stand up to Leinster's strike runners and while they had a less than satisfactory day at lineout time, this lot will cause all sorts of problems for Northampton next week. You can judge this pack by the questions rather than the answers.

Leinster were missing several of their quality players, so we can't judge them just yet. However, they have become easy to read and a little bit predictable. Yes, it is true they can win any which way, given the opposition and the elements, and today they managed enough quality execution at the right times to deal with the challenge.

Still, you got a clue of how teams go to minute lengths in terms of counteracting what Leinster do.

A minute or two before half-time, with the score at 19-7 and with three tries in the bag, Jordan Larmour latched onto a loose ball on the left-hand side of the field, kicked it deep and went off in chase. Treviso got back in numbers and with over 90 seconds of play to go, chose to engage in six phases of neutral play.

The Italian side were going nowhere and they fed the ball from side to side of the breakdown, getting their pods to carry the ball. Benetton were acutely aware that Leinster have this great facility to score just as half-time arrives and rather than kick the ball out or back to Leinster from a pressure situation, they chose to run the clock down and kick it dead. Maturity or mendacity? The Italians had done their homework and they managed to deprive Leinster of additional points with some pretty negative and cynical tactics throughout the course of the 80 minutes. Maturity, I suppose — the Italians through familiarity have learned how to deprive quality sides like Leinster.

So Leinster were unable to inject pace and live off the sort of quality ball that they need to cut sides to pieces. Shortly after the half-time break, Leinster managed to do what they were stopped doing just before the break. Once again Treviso had read Johnny Sexton's wraparound and they were there waiting for him even before the return pass came back in to the maestro's hands.

Annoyed that there was a welcoming committee waiting for him, Sexton stood tall, did a reverse pirouette out of an attempted tackle and headed up field. There, he did a switch with Josh van der Flier and came back around again to receive the return pass to score.

Leinster then went into hibernation mode and did not score again for another 25 minutes. It seems that Leinster's common failings still persist. Is it easier to defend or is it easier to hold onto the ball? Benetton only managed to score once more, despite lots of time in possession. You wonder why Leinster do it; do they choose to defend for long periods of the game?

There are very few teams in the competition who have 30-plus players capable of playing at Heineken Cup level or even at Heineken Cup knock-out level. Leinster are one — they are constantly evolving, rotating and trusting their playing stock. Their two debutantes at this level, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris, had very different afternoons. Doris had to come off after 15 minutes for a HIA and his replacement and prime rival, Max Deegan, went on to have a very productive game.

Kelleher will, I am certain, play for Ireland this season. With Rory Best gone and Sean Cronin's future uncertain, the Leinster Academy has produced a gem.

It is incredible that despite Cronin's obvious quality over 10 seasons, he never got around to taking corrective action on his throwing technique. At vital junctures in serious games, Leinster always seemed to cough up cheap ball from simple throwing malfunctions. Kelleher's technique is very good and this will be a huge boost for Leinster.

He is not as quick as Cronin, but he is not far off. His hands and his footballing nous are top drawer. I've watched the young man a number of times this season and last and the watching Andy Farrell will have no choice but to fast-track him straight into the Irish squad and more.

Leinster will need fourth gear next Saturday in Lyon as the are the most difficult opponents left in the group.

