Neil Francis: 'One of Europe's best young forwards played in Ireland last weekend... unfortunately, he's English'

A 25-24 score-line told you that Ulster may not have taken Harlequins as seriously as they should have. Quins were doughty and competitive and showed some real gladiatorial zeal before eventually standing down at the death for the Ulstermen.

If Ulster are serious about this competition, they just have to win at the Stoop on Friday night. I have a feeling it could be one of those games full of sparkle, imagination and lunacy. Ulster’s position in the table is a lie. Munster too will attest to this as they look well placed as well but have two away fixtures where they are going to get thumped and the weather may not save them on either occasion.

Saracens, I think, will win all their remaining games and pop up in April as one of those unwelcome party guests where the number one seed gets a booby prize.

Ulster can sneak in with them but Clermont will win Pool Three and will put over 50 points on a feeble Bath side over in the Auvergne on Sunday. It is only just December and Ulster’s season is being decided tomorrow night. Quins, on five points, really do need to persuade themselves that the chase is worthwhile.

The match in the Kingspan threw up some talent – some of which we know about - and one unfortunately an Englishman – who is an absolute gem.

The match had some madcap but highly entertaining moments in it, none more so than the try scored by Elia Elia (so good they named him twice).

In the 59th minute, one of the guys we were looking for to continue a remarkable run of form, put up a box kick on the right-hand side of the field near the halfway line.

John Cooney, amongst other things, is a remarkably accurate proponent of the box kick. Louis Ludik chased and didn’t really harass Travis Ismaiel that much on his left wing, but the Quins winger managed to spill the ball and take himself out of the game in the same play.

Ludik latched on to the loose ball and hared down the wing. Hared is probably an injustice to hares around the country because the Ulster winger got caught from 5m behind by Danny Care. Care, at this stage of his career, is no hare.

The Quins scramble steamed back and Cooney at the base of the ruck threw a flat pass towards Marcel Coetzee, who only had to catch the ball and he was in. Something special happened though, which prevented the ball getting into Coetzee’s hands.

Harlequins' no 8 Alex Dombrandt is a bear of a boy and a phenomenal physical specimen, and as Cooney’s pass whistled through the air three or four metres from the line, Dombrandt stuck his hand out and deliberately knocked the ball on and got a yellow... well that is what you would expect him to do - except he didn’t.

The Harlequins number 8 has that rare ability to take the zing out of a pass with his soft hands and he caught the ball one-handed while stretching for the ball. It was as if his hand was magnetic. I cannot think of one forward in Europe who could have picked off that ball at pace with one hand and get into his stride without a stutter or loss of balance.

The Ulster faithful howled for an offside call but the TMO replays confirmed he had retreated back onside and was onside when the ball came out. Dombrandt stormed up field but then he betrayed again how special he is by the way he carried the ball.

The Quins number 8 carried the ball upside down in one hand, as if he was carrying a tennis ball. Only Leone Nakawara can carry like that. The move went on for 65 metres and Dombrandt carried it alternately in two hands when he realised that a transfer to support was an option.

Eventually he fed Ismaiel and after one recycle Quins completed the length of the pitch to score. You can tell from a player's demeanour in open-field running what sort of talent they have. Dombrandt has real pace too. It was scintillating rugby from the Londoners.

One of the most fascinating things about Dombrandt is that he was completely unmapped as a schoolboy until Wales under-20 picked him up. It meant that the meatheads in the academies didn’t get a chance to ruin him and turn him into an automaton. From the little I have seen of him he is the best footballing number 8 in Europe and his athleticism leaves Billy Vunipola for dead – but Billy still has that power.

Dombrandt alone is one of the reasons why Harlequins could ruin Ulster’s season. The try he scored in the 24th minute shows what brilliant angles he can take and how hard he is to stop.

On the watch out for talent - Ireland’s new number 8 prodigy Caelan Doris had a very impressive game in Franklin's Gardens – the difference between the two is obvious. Doris has lots of natural ability and has speed and power and is a rangy runner with great hands but you can see it already – he is a formula player and has been coached to play the Leinster way.

On the flip side, it is easy to look good when you play for a team like Leinster, particularly when they hit their straps.

It only happens three or four times a year but when Leinster get into gear they are an awesome proposition.

Doris has been vetted and assessed properly and it seems he has the edge on Max Deegan. Deegan, though, has been expressing himself brilliantly on the field too. The question is whether either can work up enough volition to keep Jack Conan out of the Leinster team. Remember, Conan was about to usurp CJ Stander for the starting slot in Japan before he got injured.

The golden age of number 8’s came to an end only recently. Sergio Parisse, Imanol Harinordoquy, Jamie Heaslip and Kieran Read all finished their careers in the last season or two. World Rugby has not seen their like – all at the same time – ever!

We wait for Doris and Dombrandt to attempt to fill their shoes for their respective countries in the short term. In the meantime we continue to marvel at the ascent of John Cooney. There is no question that he is Ulster’s prime fire-starter and catalyst.

Watching the Ulster management congratulate each other on their win I noticed Dwayne Peel in the box and wonder how pronounced has his influence been on Cooney?

The player is 25% better than he was last season and currently is a better player and a better proposition for Ireland than Conor Murray.

We get to confirm that impression when on Friday the 3rd of January, Munster travel to Ravenhill and we find out who is the best scrum-half in the country.

If there is one player missing out of the full strength line-up or any crap about player management, there will be a riot.

Reserve your seats now.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors