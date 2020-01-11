Neil Francis: 'John Cooney is now a far better passer than Conor Murray - he looks guaranteed to start for Ireland'

All of Ulster’s players were selfless and determined and fundamentally there is now trust in this team. You can think and act more quickly when there is trust in the ranks — confident that the man inside or outside of you will do his job. Dan McFarland can take credit for that trust, however, he did borrow from somebody else’s game plan to give the team an inkling that it could in fact beat Clermont in their citadel.

This was Joe Schmidt’s game plan with an off-loading exemption. Ulster joined in on the fun when their tacklers were stopped and they managed to work some neat off-loads when it seemed a move would be stopped dead.

Breakdowns ruin continuity and Ulster must get credit for this too. They never shrank from the enormity of the task and all the way through there was a sense of collaboration and unity, which saw them lead going into half-time.

Where did it go wrong? Truth is, Clermont is a damned difficult place to go and perform, never mind win. For a season or two now Clermont have not been themselves despite having enough quality in their roster but they are slowly and surely reinventing themselves.

They are still a good distance behind Toulouse and Racing in the Champions Cup and you can never be certain they will go to the Stoop and beat a gamey Harlequins side who I watched on Friday. I’m certain Ulster will overcome an abject Bath side next Saturday and still have a chance of topping the group.

Back to the Stade Marcel-Michelin: There are a number of things that you need before you set foot on the pitch. Prime of these is a scrum. If the French sense weakness in this area in the first minute you might as well walk off the park and get back on the plane. Ulster were more than a match in the first half and at tight they were very good.

God knows what happens with your tea and biscuits at half-time but Ulster’s scrum did not function for the first 20 minutes of the second half and that was the game. Jack McGrath and Marty Moore have done a great job in giving Ulster a platform and it is one of the reasons they are in a position of ascendancy.

When a player, particularly a prop, damages their ankle, applying coats of elasticated surgical tape over his boot is practically useless in terms of giving support, so when the heat and pressure comes on at scrum time it has no value and sometimes it is better just to concede that the player will not be able to perform as he should. Moore struggled from this moment.

Every scrum in the third quarter put Ulster in trouble and from being certain about what they did, doubt crept in as their platform disintegrated. Morgan Parra missed the penalty from the first scrum but minutes later, when Clermont got the heat on again, it set them up for Raka’s try in the left-hand corner. Clermont now had a 16-10 lead and Ulster knew the game was up and even at that early stage only had thoughts of a losing bonus point.

Moore was taken off the field but Ulster should have done that when he was injured initially. Will Addison also looked to be in discomfort and Ulster’s most dangerous outfield player had to come off at the same time. In fairness, Ulster recovered when Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole came into the fray but at this stage you could see momentum had switched and even a losing bonus point would be beyond them.

John Cooney kept probing and got his team back to 16-13, having the experience to know that if you are only a score away coming into the last quarter anything could happen. Unfortunately, Ulster’s resolve in defence dissipated and they began falling off tackles and where they had been winning the battle of the collisions it started to go against them. In the end they missed 34 of 149 tackles. It is a pity because they managed to dominate field position and possession 60-40 in each case.

It is one thing to go out and say that you would retain the ball and be confident of doing so in such a cauldron but Ulster managed to do that and they managed to keep their form, apart from their scrum, all the way until George Moala, who miraculously recovered from what seemed like a season-ending injury to score in the same corner as Raka after a powerful run from a flowing Clermont movement. The French side at that stage were irresistible but you get a sense that neither team will have their name engraved on the cup.

Cooney, yet again, was Ulster’s most effective player and something that is not recognised in all the try-scoring that he has done this season is his pace and his easy command of the field in broken play, even to the point of pushing Marty Moore one metre to the left so that there would be a gap when the offload came.

Cooney’s pace allowed him to ride the tackle of Isaia Toeava and away from Raka. For the first time I got a chance to look at the quality of Cooney’s passing — the exaggerated flick and the way he uses leg to generate pace and power in the pass. He is a far better passer than Conor Murray and at this stage his name looks guaranteed to be nailed on to that green number 9 jersey.

Ulster will qualify and will fancy their chances against anyone. They have come a good distance from where they were the season before last.

