Murray has traded pain for progress up the ranks

So which came first: Niall Murray’s quest to broaden his mind by expanding his French vocabulary, or drawing Stade Francais in this afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup opener? In a clear choice between chicken and egg he is definitely opting for the chicken. The 6ft 7ins second row is being diligent about checking in daily to the duolingo app on his phone, but progress might not extend to cracking the Stade lineout code.

If you have your head as far up from the ground as young Murray you’d fancy your chances in an aerial battle. So if, as expected, Stade go from scrum to lineout this afternoon and back again, looking to deaden the game and the crowd, Connacht’s tall boy will have a say.

For a self-confessed shy kid he seems happy to yap away now. Happier still with the way things have turned out. Ireland has a gaggle of young second rows of requisite size and ranges of football ability — think Fineen Wycherley and Thomas Ahern in Munster, Jack Dunne and Charlie Ryan in Leinster, and Cormac Izuchukwu in Ulster. Murray is well worth his place on that starting grid. If Wycherley is on pole with his run off the bench against USA last summer then Murray is the only one with a try in the Aviva in a senior interpro.

Conancht’s bonus point win over Ulster in October was one of those rarities when transferring plans from paper to pitch looked as simple as putting one step in front of another. It was the night Mack Hansen announced himself with two tries. Murray’s touchdown however was also up in lights, a few seconds that confirmed his love of open space and ability to eat it up. Kieran Marmion wasn’t seeing it the same way though. The scrumhalf was looking for the inside pass off Murray’s break only to see the second row veer away.

“I actually did see him,” Murray says. “It was my first try for Connacht in an actual game. I got one in pre-season but that doesn’t really count, but I seen my opportunity and I had to take it even if it was 60-40 in my favour, I had to take it. I wasn’t going giving him the easy score!”

Doesn’t sound like a lad so shy he dreaded the day Mrs Murray decided to swap her back garden for a bigger space and took her four kids down to Buccaneers Rugby Club. There were choices to be made back then.

“It was a weird one because my head kept getting turned when I was younger, with soccer. Then I fell out of love with soccer. Then Gaelic, and I fell out of love with Gaelic and fell in love with rugby. Then I fell in love with AFL. But as a child I was very shy which kinda led me to neglecting [the offer of] the AFL combines. I was supposed to go to Florida with three other Irish young lads but I was a really shy kid. I was a bit afraid to do that. Bit of a home bird really. At the time the underage [rugby] interpros were on so I just stayed at home and picked rugby and haven’t looked back since really.”

His first contact with Connacht was in a trial for the U16 Youth programme. He was sent forward as a centre. At half-time they shifted him into the second row.

This is the equivalent of telling a bricklayer who fancied his touch that his immediate future was in hod carrying. It remains a mystery how any man, woman or child is prepared to to do what lock forwards have to do: the level of grunt and grind is brutal; the reshaping of your ears a likelihood. Especially if they are good enough to play inter-county football at minor level, as Murray, from Cam in Roscommon did.

He appears to have traded the pain for progress. Rapid progress. He was offered a spot in Connacht’s Academy and is now on the national radar. Top of the wish-list for such tall but slender timber was to broaden his beam.

“There was a lot of pressure put on me,” he says. “And I’m very thankful for the three-month lockdown that we weren’t allowed do anything because I didn’t change my diet at all, I just put on 10-15kg in that space of time. Being a latecomer is not too bad, because I was always athletic and I always had the ball handling skills from the Gaelic and the fitness from the soccer and stuff.

“I was thankful for that sport. Yeah, the weight was always a problem. I’ve had two or three nutritionists in my time here and they’ve always tried things but nothing seemed to work. So I’m grateful for that three months in lockdown, total lockdown, that I wasn’t able to do anything only stay at home in my parents’ house and I seem to have piled on the weight there.”

Was that gaping hole where the weight was supposed to be not a problem for an Academy lad so shy?

“I was sure of myself,” he says. “I always backed my ability but it was more shyness of a talking perspective. I wouldn’t be going out of my way in a group huddle and be: ‘Listen lads, do this and that’. I kind of sit back and let everyone else do that. I felt I did my talking on the pitch. That’s where my shyness came from. I was grateful. I knew most of the lads. I was friendly with pretty much the majority of the Academy when I came in from school so that helped a lot.”

This afternoon will be a straight shoot-out between a big French side, wedged currently in the bottom half of the Top 14, and a fast and loose Irish side who are under the pump themselves in the URC. You’d hope the light rain forecast doesn’t slow down the home side, who coped so well with much worse than that in their demolition of Ospreys a couple of weeks ago.

“Yeah, Dewald [Senekal], our forwards coach, knows them pretty well,” Murray says. “He says their biggest threat is their scrum and their maul so if we take advantage of that and we use our scrum defence and our maul defence, which has been going pretty well this year, against Stade, they won’t have an ‘in’ to the game.

“If they were playing in the URC, they’d have the lowest ball-in-play time so we’re really looking to utilise that and keep the ball in play and run them off their feet.”

And if it’s a slow, set-piece slugfest will it bother him?

“No, not personally because I love lineout defence. Love getting up in the air and trying to rob a few lineouts that lead to a counter-attack. So no, I wouldn’t say it frustrates us. We obviously analyse them and put a plan in place.”

If the plan works he can entertain the Stade lads with the quality of his banter, en français.

It would be appropriate progress for a lad coming along in leaps and bounds.