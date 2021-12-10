Conor Murray returns for Munster against Wasps for his first start of the season. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

As expected, Munster’s side is split between mostly academy kids in the pack and international stars in the backs as they travel to face Wasps for their Champions Cup opener.

Academy quartet Patrick Campbell, Scott Buckley, Eoin O’Connor and Daniel Okeke, and senior prop James French will all begin their careers in the most intense circumstance imaginable.

John Hodnett has recovered from a short-term ankle injury to make his first start in 13 months, and also his Champions Cup debut, having missed the majority of last season with an achilles injury.

Roman Salanoa is among the replacements having recovered from a knee injury, with seven players in line to make their Munster debuts off the bench.

Summer addition Declan Moore and academy quartet Mark Donnelly, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler and Jonathan Wren are all included.

Also named are Cork Constitution’s John Forde, a product of PBC and member of the Provincial Talent Squad, and Young Munster’s Conor Moloney, a member of the National Talent Squad.

Moloney came up through the ranks at Ennis RFC in the same team as Coughlan and Butler with the trio lining out for the Ennis RFC U18s as recently as last year.

Read More

But the greenhorns are balanced by experienced Munster heads.

There are first starts of the season in red for Conor Murray, Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell with the latter making his 50th Munster appearance after returning from an abdomen injury.

And in every line of the team, there is at least one reliable campaigner.

Campbell starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either flank, De Allende and Farrell team up in the centre with Murray and Joey Carbery the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne packs down in the front row with Buckley and French, while Tadhg Beirne starts alongside O’Connor in the second row, as captain Peter O’Mahony, Hodnett and Okeke complete the side.

Lee Blackett’s Wasps make six personnel changes and one positional switch from their last game against Worcester Warriors.

Alfie Barbeary makes his first start of the season at blindside flanker. That move sees captain Brad Shields shift to openside flanker.

Tom Willis completes the back row at number eight, as he makes his 50th Wasps appearance.

There are two changes in the front row, as props Tom West and Biyi Alo start. They pack down alongside last week’s double try-scoring hooker Dan Frost, who will make his European Champions Cup debut.

Sebastian de Chaves comes into the second row alongside Elliott Stooke. As Vaea Fifita has been added to Wasps’ lengthy injury list, currently totalling 18.

Michael Le Bourgeois returns at outside centre. He forms the centre partnership with Jimmy Gopperth.

Sam Wolstenholme comes in at scrum half, to form the half-back partnership with Jacob Umaga.

The back-three of full back Marcus Watson, and wingers Josh Bassett and Zach Kibirige is unchanged.

On the bench, Francois Hougaard returns from injury. Just like the last couple of weeks, it is a 6-2 forwards-to-backs bench-split, as Will Porter joins Hougaard as the backs replacements. Gabriel Oghre, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tim Cardall, Nizaam Carr and Thomas Young are the other forwards in reserve.

Munster v Wasps: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley, James French; Eoin O’Connor, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, John Forde, Conor Moloney, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Jonathan Wren.