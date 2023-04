Munster's Peter O'Mahony after the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 loss to Cell C Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Photo: Darren Stewart/Sportsfile

Graham Rowntree’s team announcement for yesterday’s trip to Durban felt like a changing of the guard moment in Munster rugby. Conor Murray and Joey Carbery were on the bench, and two young players from the Academy in Craig Casey and Jack Crowley started in the half-back slots.