Munster’s march on Dublin will be a throwback to their glory days

There is a genuine feel-good mood in Munster at the moment, and that has been significantly enhanced by the confirmation of Mike Prendergast as the province’s new attack coach.

Having already seen the bounce the squad got following the announcement of Graham Rowntree as head coach, Munster supporters will be hoping for something similar this weekend as they march on Dublin for their mouth-watering Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

You need only look at the online reaction to Prendergast’s impending homecoming to see how excited Munster fans are about one of their own joining Rowntree’s backroom team.

The challenge for the players is to now channel that emotion in the right manner by delivering their biggest performance of the season on what is increasingly looking like it will be a special occasion at the Aviva Stadium.

The reaction to the supporters’ understandable disappointment at having to travel to Dublin for their European knockout game due to Ed Sheeran taking over Thomond Park has been straight out of the Munster playbook.

Pleasing

No one does special European occasions quite like the Red Army and that more than 33,000 tickets have already been sold for the Toulouse clash is a testament to the loyalty of the supporters.

Read More

The last few years have not been easy, not least because the style of rugby has not been pleasing on the eye. However, with the slate set to be wiped clean this summer, there is a renewed sense of optimism within the province.

Also, the powers-that-be should be acknowledged for the affordable ticket prices this weekend and putting on €10 return buses to Dublin from all over the province.

After booking concerts at the business end of the season, it was the least they could do.

When Munster were in their pomp, painting Dublin red was almost taken for granted. And while it has been a while since the capital was awash in a sea of red, Saturday will be a real throwback to the glory days.

The shackles have come off in recent weeks. Whether or not that has been purely down to the clarity around the new backroom team is unclear, yet either way, Munster have been playing with much more of an attacking verve.

Prendergast grew up in Limerick and having played for Munster around the time they were scaling new heights, the Young Munster man has a deep understanding of how the province works.

Perhaps that has been lost within the coaching staff in recent years, which is why supporters are already looking forward to having such a key home-grown voice within the new set-up.

Denis Leamy is likely to be added to that ticket as Munster look to go back to their roots in a bid to reclaim former glories. Of course, there is still plenty to play for before Rowntree takes charge and that alone should ensure that the players don’t take their eyes off the ball.

For all that Munster have played with more attacking intent lately, Toulouse will not afford them the same time and space as Cardiff did last weekend or a flat Ulster the week before.

We have been down this road several times in the past during Johann van Graan’s time in charge, but having restricted the game-plan and repeatedly come up short in knockout games, it is surely time for a change in approach this weekend.

Rowntree insists it is business as usual and that Van Graan will continue to call the shots until he departs for Bath, who are an absolute rabble, but one wonders if the incoming Munster boss will have more of a say in terms of the overall game-plan.

Prendergast will be tuning into events in Dublin on Saturday as he prepares his Racing 92 team for their quarter-final against Sale the following day.

With Munster and Racing on opposite sides of the draw, they can only meet in the final – should both teams win their next two games.

For now, however, Munster have enough on their plate because Toulouse will not be daunted by their trip to Dublin. In fact, the reigning European and French champions will much rather be taking on Munster at the Aviva Stadium than in Thomond Park.

The crowd will have a major role to play, and if the players can respond in kind, it has all the makings​​​​​​ of another one of Munster’s special days in Europe.