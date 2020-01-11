Munster's lost decade: Veteran stars facing the prospect of finishing club career trophyless

The Ireland flanker is 30 now and is leading his home province for the eighth season. During that time they've been to five European semi-finals and two PRO14 finals without coming away with the prize.

If they lose to Racing tomorrow, then their European ambitions will go up in smoke for another year. The wait will stretch into its 13th year.

The cavalry arrive next summer and World Cup winners RG Snyman and Damian de Allende will be welcome, but Munster cannot afford to write off this campaign.

From the moment Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery announced their departure last season, this year's effort always looked like a big ask.

Johann van Graan was forced to re-jig his staff in a World Cup year and, while he recruited top coaches in Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree, the timing was awful given 12 Ireland players would miss pre-season and a chunk of the year ahead.

Then came a horror European draw that saw them pitted against the two teams which comprehensively ended their last three Champions Cup runs, Saracens and Racing 92.

Their 12 internationals have been pulled in and out by the IRFU and there's been a long injury list. Effectively, they've had to do without star out-half Joey Carbery for the whole campaign. While the union said yes on the Springboks, they said no to keeping Alby Mathewson and the All Black has been a big loss.

And yet, despite all the adversity, they've had chances to put major dents in both European rivals' claims and missed.

Had JJ Hanrahan's drop-goal been on target against Racing, they'd be going to Paris with top spot available.

If they'd been able to kick on against Saracens at home, or picked up a valuable losing bonus point in Barnet, they'd have breathing room.

And yet, here they are, back in the last chance saloon - a familiar feeling for a bunch of senior players used to lines in the sand.

Time is ticking for O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, CJ Stander, Dave Kilcoyne and Billy Holland who have been on this quest for almost a decade but have yet to reach a Champions Cup final as a team.

Earls won a medal as an unused sub in the last win in 2008, but he'd surely cherish another as a senior player in this team far more.

In many ways, those players' capacity to keep Munster so competitive after the retirement of so many all-time greats has been an achievement in itself given they have operated during a period of flux.

But for a generation reared on finals and wins, staying competitive is insufficient.

They have had to cope with constant change. Munster came into the 2010s with Tony McGahan at the helm, tried and failed to re-invent themselves under Rob Penney and then turned to Anthony Foley to restore some home-grown values.

When that didn't work, they looked to South Africa and brought in Rassie Erasmus who managed them through the trauma of Foley's tragic death before leaving for home.

So, they turned to the unknown, but highly regarded, Van Graan. When his two home-grown assistants left last summer, he recruited Larkham as a Stuart Lancaster-style senior coach.

The grumblings about van Graan have been growing louder, the suggestion that he and some senior players, including O'Mahony, don't exactly see eye to eye is being aired.

And yet, the last thing Munster need right now is more turmoil. The South African got a two-year extension last year and the new Reds hierarchy should allow him space to build.

Those senior players must also take responsibility. In his column, O'Gara was scathing in his criticism.

"There are some legacy issues Munster are still paying the price for," he wrote. "The reality, in my view, is that some people who don't know the club and the ethos put average players in positions of prominence and power.

"Lads who get called 'leaders'. Let's call a spade a spade. If that's your leadership group, what message does that send to everyone else?"

The legendary former fly-half did not name names, but his words will surely sting those now involved.

In the last decade, those players have listened to five different influences from various rugby backgrounds and yet qualified for five European semi-finals in 10 seasons, reaching three PRO14 finals and winning that trophy in 2011 with the last of the old guard still there.

Leinster won four European titles and four PRO14s in the same period.

The demographics dictate that Munster must find their own way of competing with Leinster. Replicating their model is not an option.

With no Munster voices on the frontline of van Graan's ticket, the responsibility for establishing and maintaining the team's identity rests with O'Mahony and his leaders yet right now they are not playing well enough to tell others what to do.

Tomorrow, they face a Racing 92 side in control of Pool D, on a fine run of form.

Munster are in poor form. They are in the hunt in both competitions, but the last couple of weeks has been damaging. If they don't want to finish their careers with regrets, the senior players must step up.

There are valid reasons for Munster's struggles and yet they retain their own destiny in their hands. Win tomorrow and they are back on track.

As O'Mahony says, this organisation was built on winning and those players reared on great days in the 2000s are hungry for a slice of the pie.

"Look, competitive isn't good enough for us, we have got to perform better at times," O'Mahony said.

"I love taking the field and being in Europe. The occasion, the atmosphere. Everything about it is the part of rugby that I love. I love the fact that everyone at this club loves it as well and we've got to love it at the weekend, because it's going to be tough."

Munster's relationship with Europe is the competition's defining love affair. In the last decade the Reds' passion was unrequited. It's up to the senior men to step up and change that, starting tomorrow. Otherwise, they'll face another lost season.

