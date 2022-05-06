Munster won’t risk Andrew Conway on the bench against Toulouse in Champions Cup clash

Munster have resisted the temptation to recall fit-again Ireland international Andrew Conway to the bench for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final date with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

Conor Murray will start with Craig Casey primed for a late intervention from the bench against the five-time and reigning champions.

However, Munster’s lengthy injury list means that Kerry flanker Jack Daly is set for a European debut as a replacement.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side, with Stephen Archer starting at tighthead prop on his 247th Munster appearance. Archer moves level with Billy Holland in second place on the province’s all-time list of appearance holders, behind Donncha O’Callaghan (268).

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Keith Earls and Simon Zebo on either flank.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.

A native of Currans in Kerry, Daly came up through the ranks at Castleisland RFC and plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.

Toulouse also have a 6/2 bench split, their side led by French Grand Slam winning backs Antonine Dupont and Emile N’Tamack.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Jack Daly.

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Dimitri Delibes, Pierre Fouyssac, Pita Ahki, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Rodrigue Neti, Julien Marchand (c), Dorian Aldegheri, Rory Arnold, Emmanuel Meafou, Rynhardt Elstadt, Thibaud Flament,Francois Cros. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille, David Ainu'u, Joe Tekori Selevasio Tolofua, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Germain, Maxime Médard.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)