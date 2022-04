Munster Rugby Premium

Sinéad Kissane Opinion Graham Rowntree - A leaked report and a dressing-room clip give some insight into man tasked with reviving Munster’s fortunes

Some of the insights into Graham Rowntree’s standing as a coach have come in ways we probably were never meant to see. Eleven years ago, the results from the Rugby Players Association’s review into England’s 2011 Rugby World Cup were leaked to the public.