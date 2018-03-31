Sport Champions Cup

Saturday 31 March 2018

Munster through to Champions Cup semi-final: As it happened

Peter O'Mahony of Munster wins possession in a lineout during the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final match between Munster and RC Toulon at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Peter O'Mahony of Munster wins possession in a lineout during the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final match between Munster and RC Toulon at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Munster go head-to-head with Toulon in the quarter finals of the Champions Cup at Thomond Park at 3.15. You can follow all the action on our live blog (Please wait a moment for it to load).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport